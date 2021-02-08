Special report: 10 TDs making a name for themselves since election 2020

1.Jennifer Carroll MacNeill

Calling for a modernisation of the Constitution the Fine Gael TD has highlighted the overly restrictive nature of the requirement to be present for every vote in every circumstance in the Dáil. She has put forward a bill to allow for remote voting in the Houses of the Oireachtas which would also pave the way for maternity and paternity leave for elected representatives.

The Dún Laoghaire TD has led calls for regular updates on Covid vaccine rollout and has campaigned for the resumption of regular HIV testing and treatment as a matter of urgency.

2.Holly Cairns

The Social Democrat TD has made a name for herself since entering the Dáil and has campaigned strongly to provide politicians with the right to maternity leave. She offered to pair with Justice Minister Helen McEntee after she gives birth when constitutional issues were raised around her taking leave. The Cork South-West politician has also worked to end a Covid ban on partners attending scans and has highlighted the “postcode lottery” of maternity hospital restrictions imposed on pregnant women and their partners.

She showed a fearless streak when she invited Wayne McCarthy of Greyhound Racing Ireland to take part in a broadcast debate on

the industry after he called her an “an ignorant little girl” online.

3. Mairead Farrell

The first-time TD was quickly elevated to Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on public expenditure and reform on entering Leinster House and she has proven to be an astute political debater and strong Dáil performer.

She has also worked with party colleague Pearse Doherty on reforming lobbying law, publishing legislation to provide the Standards in Public Office Commission more powers to clamp down on what she described as the “revolving door” between politics and big business.

In recent times she has repeatedly raised the salary increase given to the secretary general of the Department of Health.

4. Neale Richmond

The former senator gained prominence as Fine Gael’s Brexit spokesperson in the last Seanad and has continued with a similar role since entering the Dáil.

Spokesman on European affairs, he recently referred the Leave.eu campaign to ComReg following its relocation to Waterford, claiming it is an “odious campaign group that’s spread fear and disinformation throughout the Brexit referendum and subsequent negotiation process”.

The Dublin Rathdown politician has also raised issues in the childcare sector, the rise in knife crime, the maintenance of fertility services in level 5 restrictions as well as the decline in students studying a foreign language at third level.

Verona Murphy was dropped by Fine Gael after comments about asylum seekers but was elected as an Independent. Picture; Mary Browne

5. Verona Murphy

The Wexford TD entered politics amid controversy for remarks she made about asylum seekers. After being dropped by Fine Gael she stood as an Independent.

The former head of the Irish Road Haulage Association has used her Dáil time to raise concerns around Brexit and to press for investment in Rosslare Europort which she said is needed to cope with the added burden of the UK’s departure from the EU.

She has repeatedly highlighted the pressure on transport, customs, and trade as a result of Brexit with the Taoiseach and other government ministers.

Not-so-new but still making an impact.

6. Catherine Connolly

The Galway West TD managed to steal at least 15 votes from within the Government ranks to secure the position of leas ceann comhairle in a shock victory over Fine Gael’s candidate Fergus O’Dowd.

As the first woman to hold the role in the history of the Dáil, she has presided over the business in a calm and cool manner even when faced with heckling and interjections. She recently kept her composure when she was pointed at and spoken over by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who later apologised for his behaviour. Her contributions after the publication of the mother and baby homes report were outstanding and hit a nerve with many.

7. Thomas Pringle

The Co Donegal deputy has called for a Zero Covid strategy and has been critical of the Government approach to reopening schools.

Through parliamentary questions, he highlighted the fact that 100 prisoners have died while in custody in prison over the past decade, with inquests into the deaths yet to take place in 35 cases.

The Independent TD recently brought forward a bill to hold a referendum on constitutional protections for economic, social and cultural rights, such as the right to housing, health and mental health, and trade union representation.

Mr Pringle said he hoped it will be “third time lucky” for his amendment of the Constitution which he brought forward in 2015 and 2017.

When pressing the bill he said: “Why do I keep resubmitting this bill for debate? Because of its importance to our human rights.”

8. Gino Kenny

After many years of tireless campaigning, the Solidarity-PBP TD saw his Dying With Dignity bill move to committee stage having been passed through the Dáil in October.

The bill, which seeks to make provision for the assistance in achieving a dignified and peaceful end of life in a qualifying person, will now progress further this year. With other members of his grouping he has also brought the Debenhams workers’ dispute to Leinster House.

9. Jim O’Callaghan

There was shock when the Fianna Fáil TD did not receive a Cabinet position in Micheál Martin’s government. The Dublin Bay South TD then went on to refuse a junior ministerial role.

Since then, the barrister has worked to close a loophole preventing the naming of murdered children.

Following the Court of Appeal ruling in late October, Mr O’Callaghan tabled an amendment to restore the previous status quo, which would allow the families to speak publicly, and would permit the media to report fully on trials.

He has maintained pressure on Justice Minster Helen McEntee to resolve the issue.

10. David Cullinane

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson has gained a reputation as a fair but tough questioner since taking up the position of health spokesperson. He has been critical of the Government’s handling of Covid and the vaccination rollout programme.

He has been a strong performer on the health committee and has campaigned for student nurses and midwives by tabling a motion to ensure they get paid through the pandemic.

David Cullinane of Sinn Féin who topped the poll in Waterford with a landslide victory. Picture: Patrick Browne

