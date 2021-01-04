Viewpoints: Should schools reopen next week?

As British prime minister Boris Johnson announces a move to online learning for schools and colleges as part of a new national lockdown, parents here must wait until Wednesday for a government decision on whether schools will reopen as planned next Monday.

We asked parents here for their views.

Dr Jason van der Velde is a consultant in emergency medicine at Cork University Hospital and a father of five young school-going children.

He has been managing the sickest of the sick since the start of the pandemic and has had to intubate several Covid-19 patients.

Dr Jason van der Velde, an emergency medicine consultant.

“I would have no problem sending my kids back to school next week,” he said.

“If you look at the evidence, and there is strong evidence now, if you look at the data, the transmission rate of Covid-19 amongst young children is very low, it’s almost negligible in that population.

“My kids are in two schools in West Cork that have been extremely strict in relation to this in recent months, in fact that have gone well beyond what they need to in terms of how they manage the situation, with pods, and things like this.

“Their schools are very well-controlled environments in relation to the Covid-19 risk.

“I need to be able to work and it’s difficult to home-school five kids.

“On the other hand, we don’t have anyone vulnerable living at home. My wife’s elderly parents, and my elderly parents all live abroad, and I am vaccinated.

“Everyone’s circumstances are different. I wouldn’t challenge anyone who felt it was unsafe to send their kids to school, I would respect their decision.

"And I would respect any teachers who felt unsafe going back to the school environment.

“But as a scientist, the data shows that we have very low numbers of proven school-based transmission of this virus.”

Mags McKenna, a mum to four school-going children, said she’s not comfortable sending them back to school at the moment.

Mags McKenna, a mother of four.

“Watching the Covid-19 numbers growing every day is scary,” she said.

“And today, after hearing about what’s happening in Cork University Hospital, where so many nurses are out of work because of Covid, is worrying.

“I am just not comfortable about sending my kids back to school until the numbers and cases are at a level that the scientists are happy with.

“And this is also about the staff and teachers in the schools.

If the virus is rampant in our communities, the last thing we want is for our teachers and other staff to get sick.

“I just think it’s best to hold off reopening schools until it’s safer for us all.”

Dr Nick Flynn, of My Cork GP, is a father of two secondary school-going children who has also been working on the frontline of the pandemic.

Dr Nick Flynn, Cork GP.

He said: “I would feel safe, for the kids themselves, but I wouldn’t feel safe for their grandparents, or for teachers who are vulnerable.

“The data shows that kids over the age of 10, and certainly those over the age of 12, spread this virus.

“Schools are doing their best but kids are kids, they meet on the way into school, they meet in the yard at lunchtime, and they meet on the way out.

“Community transmission of the virus is rampant at the moment and the idea of sending tens of thousands of children back to school in a few days just doesn’t make sense at the moment.”

Professional rower Sanita Puspure. Picture: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Sanita Purpure, the professional rower and reigning world champion in the women’s single scull, is a mother to two school-going children.

She said while she doesn’t want to go back to the homeschooling experience during the first lockdown, she feels schools should remain closed until the Covid-19 numbers start to decline.

“Not all the kids are very disciplined to do school online and not to be distracted by all things at home,” she said.

“From September until Christmas, our kids were happier to be in school.

“They needed their friends and some distant socialising.

“At the moment we as a country are not in a good place.

“I'd be reluctant to send my kids back to school while numbers are still high.

“Once the Covid-19 case numbers start going down again, they should go back to school.

“And it’s good that school is closed this week as it’s very cold outside too.

"You wouldn’t want to be freezing in class with all the windows open either.”

UCC academic, Dr Aodh Quinlivan, a lecturer at UCC’s Department of Government and Politics, and the director of its Centre for Local and Regional Governance, is a father to three school-going children.

Academic, Dr Aodh Quinlivan.

“It’s very difficult for us to do our jobs effectively with the children at home,” he said.

“Home-schooling was not a success the first time around. Therefore, it was great that the schools were open from August to December and it was important for the children.

“If the schools re-open next Monday, I would be relatively confident about sending my children.

That said, the way the numbers are heading at present, I think the more prudent decision might be for the government to keep the schools shut for a few weeks more.

“All of us need to batten down the hatches for January and, if that includes the schools, so be it.

“I think closing for a few extra days until January 11 was never likely to achieve very much, unfortunately.”

But his wife, fellow UCC academic, Dr Emmanuelle Schön-Quinlivan, a lecturer in European politics in UCC’s Department of Government, said she really hopes primary schools reopen next Monday.

UCC Academic, Dr Emmanuelle Schön-Quinlivan.

“I would feel fully confident about sending my children in,” she said.

“As NPHET has explained, the surge in numbers is not linked to the new variant.

“Studies have shown that children are not very susceptible to Covid-19.

“As for the movement of people, parents dropping off and collecting as well as teachers in school, all this has been organised since August and can be revised in a more stringent fashion.

“From our experience in a small rural school, collections and drop-offs have been spread out and everyone has complied with masks and social distancing.

“The Tánaiste is talking about Level 5 restrictions until the most vulnerable are vaccinated.

“Given how slow the process has been so far and the lack of clarity in terms of a vaccine plan (and not only a timeline), we could be talking about months for the children at home, maybe the full academic year.

“I have discovered how bad at home-schooling I am. I find it impossible to engage my kids who are in second, fourth and sixth class in a way that generates any type of learning.

“Teachers have been doing an amazing job since August.

“My children have certainly embraced school with renewed enthusiasm and a realisation that it should not be taken for granted.

“I find it essential that primary schools stay open. If it requires parents to drop off/collect at staggered times, so be it.

“I understand why many parents are worried. Given the unprecedented times, I think worried parents should be allowed to keep their children at home and home-school without having them marked absent.

“However, I hope that my kids can step back into their school bubble next Monday.”