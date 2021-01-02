Our New Lives: Major cultural shifts to our lives ushered in by pandemic unknowns

The pandemic changed our lives in more ways than just forcing us to work from home and use Zoom. Some of the changes ushered in were major cultural shifts and others were lifestyle changes.
With the murder of George Floyd in May, by a white police officer in America, the Black Lives Matter movement gained a far bigger foothold.
George Floyd’s cry for his deceased mother in his own dying moments resounded around the world, reaching Ireland too, where we had to look at our own systemic racism.
In 2020, with gyms closed and sports ground to a halt, open swimming surged. With the mental health benefits well documented, this form of free "blue" exercise, took centre stage in Irish life.
Lisa Collins, who grew up literally beside the sea, had never swam at her local beach, but in 2020, it became her saving grace. She hopes that this daily ritual will remain a part of her life forever.
"In March 2020, I had sold my salon and scaled my business right back after building and hustling hard. Hustling hard is the reason I scaled back and to get balance back into my life, because it had just gone out of whack.
"My new career plan for 2020 was to coach other small business owners and solopreneurs to build their business, I had done training in the previous years.
And in 2020, I finished my diploma in personal and business coaching with the Irish Life Coaching Institution," says Lisa.
And then the pandemic hit, and she was thrown off-kilter — this is where sea swimming came in.
"In the search for a healthier more balanced way of working, I was looking for that anchor, a daily discipline, something that I could bring into my life that would be an anchor for balance. All my focus was on work, I hadn’t spent time exploring activities or recreation outside of work.
"My husband had been going down swimming and then the pandemic hit. I had been dealing with this massive pace for eight years to suddenly not having my business. The pandemic compounded that stress because I didn’t have work anymore.
"I had these pent-up emotions. I kind of reluctantly went down with him, I had written that off, I have lived beside the sea my whole life and had never gotten in, I never considered myself one of those people," says Lisa, who adds: "When you’re in that much discomfort you’ll try anything".
So she got into the sea with her husband, albeit reluctantly, mid-lockdown, and she basically never got out.
"So I went down and I got in the sea, in mid-April, a month into it, and I’ve gone every day since," says Lisa.
After building a six-figure business and then taking the massive step to sell it in her 30s, the sea gave her a steady sense of connection.
"I felt like I connected to myself in there, outside of what I did, my achievements, it was just me and myself in the sea, it felt like a soulful thing to do. I did look into the science behind it, because I wanted to know: 'Why do I feel so great?
"When you're calm in the water you bring yourself into the parasympathetic nervous system and into rest and repair," explains Lisa.
Now a community has built up around her daily ritual, and with it came an even greater sense of connection.
"When I look back when I first started going, I often went on my own, now I’m part of a community, there are four of us that swim every morning, we go down at 7.30am.
"When there is a community side of things, it keeps you going when the water is cold, we’ve been doing this every day for months together. I make my tea and bring it with me and go for coffee after, and it’s connection, especially at the moment, it’s not on Zoom, or on WhatsApp. The screams from people getting into the water, is just gas," says Lisa.
Can she see herself continuing? "I’d be very surprised if I ever stopped," she answers.
However, it really was a case of the pandemic made me do it. "I feel it would be unlikely I would be swimming now were it not for the pandemic. We’ve been forced outdoors because of the virus. I would have distracted myself enough with other things.
"The sea has honestly been an anchor, it’s the foundation of my healthier way of living, it’s me prioritising myself before work. I’d be really sad if I went back to the way I was living," says Lisa.
"Sea swimming changed my life. I was someone who thought I could never do it, it’s Christmas and here I am still doing it and I’ve tapped into a strength I didn’t know I had. It really has changed my life," she adds.
Alicia Raye is an R&B artist and an Irish citizen.
"I'm a woman of colour and I’m saying 'I'm Irish' — and the Irish population doesn't want to recognise that, because I’m not like them," she says.
Ms Raye came to Ireland from Cameroon when she was aged seven, with her older sister and her pregnant mother. The family were seeking asylum.
It would take the State seven years to accept them and several more before Alicia would receive her "red passport" to become an Irish citizen. She spent from age seven to 14 in direct provision, moving from hostels to caravans and, finally, to Mosney.
She encountered racism in Irish systems and in Irish society. And in 2020, the year that the Black Lives Matter movement gained international attention after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in the US, Ireland confronted its own racism.
"I know racism, but I tend to dismiss it a lot," she says.
"And, now, even though I have the 'red passport', I got my citizenship, and I still have some kid telling me to go home. But if you go home to Africa, you're too European now, and here you're black, so you're lost. You're never accepted."
Ms Raye has experienced racism on the street, in job interviews, in taxis, and with landlords. It is "covert", she says.
"'Oh, you're very articulate', the older generation will say. I get that a lot," Alicia says.
"The first question I get asked in every interview is: 'Are you Nigerian?' The chances of getting a job are slim. In a taxi, you're asked: 'Where are you from? Are you from Nigeria?' Or a new landlord asks: 'Are you Nigerian?'."
Ms Raye says we need to understand how racism manifests.
"To be anti-racist, you need to understand the full spectrum of what racism actually is," she says. "Today, racism is covert: it's you asking to touch my hair, it's ignorance, it's a comment that 'your English is so good'. Racism might not be obvious."
But then at other times, it can be extremely obvious.
"I've had friends who were just walking down the road and a white woman deliberately walks across the road to avoid them," she says. "They think the colour black is dangerous."
She has also witnessed violence.
"I've seen people picked up and thrown into bins," she says. "'Oh, you're on the Mosney [direct provision centre for asylum seekers] bus', they'll say and then that could happen.
"But you must have some kind of heart to do that to another human being. I can't imagine going out of my way to lift up someone else's child and throw them into a bin."
This racism is happening to people who are in extremely challenging situations, waiting in direct provision for their asylum application to be processed.
Ms Raye spent seven years in this system, and it took a heavy toll. "A huge part of my childhood was in direct provision, Mosney in particular," she says.
"I came to Ireland when I was seven, with my older sister and my mum, who was pregnant with my younger sister; heavily pregnant."
"We took a flight and got to Dublin Airport and were immediately met with immigration control and we declared asylum at the airport. You're just a child and you don't understand why my mum had left Cameroon.
"I thought I was going on holidays — I didn’t know I was in direct provision — and being here seven years later: that's a long holiday. We went from the airport to a hostel. It was the worst hostel I've experienced and a lot of people are still in those communal hostels."
Ms Raye's family was then transferred to a caravan park in Athlone and her mother was sent to a hospital in Mayo to have her baby, at Christmas.
"I was seven, and it was the first time I spent Christmas without my mum," she says. "We couldn't even get in our caravan; we were just outside walking around for hours. This Muslim woman took us in — she knew us — and she said: 'Your mum has gone to hospital, you're going to be staying with us'."
"You're seven, Christmas is a big thing, but when we came here, there was no such thing as Santa," she says. "We were in a caravan and my mum was in hospital."
The family finally got moved to Mosney, where they would spend the next six years.
"But, then, my whole attitude and personality, as a child, changed," she says. "I went through the worst time, mentally, in direct provision.
"You either stay here or you go back to the country you're fleeing from."
Her mother lived on a weekly allowance of €19, and €9 per child, as she was not permitted to work. When the family received asylum, seven years later, they moved to Drogheda.
"It was a huge relief, initially; it was bittersweet," says Ms Raye. "I went from growing up in this gated community, this sense of safety, to coming out to the big bad world, with very little support.
"Only when I moved out of Mosney, I saw the effects it had on me. I was very angry, emotionally unstable, and my teachers would always say I had the grades, but my attitude wasn't good.
"But I'd have been up at 5am watching my friend get deported, to go into a Caucasian teacher who had no understanding of what you were going through. It was just so hard to deal with it."
Following mental health issues, Ms Raye turned to music, having had it fostered in her by a woman called Dolores, whom the children called the "grandmother of Mosney".
"My interest in music developed in Mosney, but it burst when I went into mental breakdown when I was 14, 15," she said. "I was in a white room and I had nothing else to do.
"So I just started writing lyrics ... I got into this habit of writing music. I was a bit of recluse. I kept myself to myself. Then, before I knew it, I had my first studio session. I wrote a song called 'Let it Go'; it was my first-ever recorded track."
This year, she led a collaboration of 38 Irish artists, releasing 26 songs on a collection called. It was released on November 27, and by December 5, it had 256,000 streams.
"I have 26 songs, with 38 artists, who are black and Irish artists within the music scene," she says. "My project was just, really, to show there are so much of us. If we aren't getting radio play, then you are just ignoring us.
"Every song is different, and I don't sound like Erica Cody, but we're all women of colour in the music scene and we're killing it."
But despite her experiences in our asylum systems and of the racism in Ireland, she felt "supported" by the Irish population in 2020.
