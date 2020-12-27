State Papers 1990: Haughey tells Bush political change in Europe could bring about change to Irish border

US president, George Bush, was told political changes in eastern Europe following the fall of the Iron Curtain indicated the possibility for changes to the border in Ireland during a meeting with the Taoiseach, Charles Haughey in 1990.

State records show the Fianna Fáil leader admitted it might be “wishful thinking” on his part but he believed political developments including the proposed reunification of Germany would have an impact on the situation in Northern Ireland.

“Borders are going and old divisions are being healed. Why not in Northern Ireland,” Haughey remarked during a meeting in Washington in February 1990.

Asked by Bush about the political situation in Northern Ireland, Haughey said he was more optimistic than before and he praised the recently appointed Secretary for Northern Ireland, Peter Brooke, as “a very fine sincere man trying to get movement.” He also added: “The Unionist leaders haven’t changed but the second rank have. They see no platform for their political activity; they are tired of the present situation.” The Taoiseach informed his US counterpart that the IRA also appeared to be “tired” as they could see no hope of winning.

Advised of US concerns about a plant in Libya capable of producing chemical weapons, Haughey offered to help as Ireland had trade relations with the north African country, while he pointed out that the Libyan leader, Colonel Muammar Gaddaffi, was no longer helping the IRA.

However, files show that Haughey failed to raise a planned subject of concern with Bush – the negative impact of recently introduced US legislation on foreign investment by US firms with Irish subsidiaries.

Records reveal that the Taoiseach had intended calling for urgent changes to the law to exclude US manufacturing companies in the Republic from the legislation.

During the meeting in the White House, the Taoiseach informed Bush that he thought further expansion of the EC’s membership in 1990 was “not feasible or desirable”.

Haughey, who was president of the European Council at the time, claimed a community of 12 member states was already “hard enough to handle”.

The meeting was being held against a background of plans to reunify Germany and emerging democracies in eastern Europe who were considered potential future applicants for EC membership.

Haughey outlined how he believed agreements of association could be made with other eastern European countries but they would be semi-permanent in nature and not “stepping stones to membership”.

He said Europe was fortunate that unification of Germany was taking place in the EC’s strongest economy which was committed to stability and low inflation.

Addressing fears raised by Bush and the US secretary of state, James Baker that German reunification could hamper further integration of the EC, Haughey replied that the German chancellor, Helmut Kohl, had always categorically made clear that Germany was fully committed to the EC.

However, he acknowledged there was some underlying unease among some EC countries about the potential impact of German reunification on economic and security matters.

Bush also argued that a strong US presence in Europe would be good for stabilisation and warned isolationism could return if US troops were to return home.

The two leaders share a concern that greater attention needed to be paid to environmental issues but that progress needed to be based on science and not emotion.

The Taoiseach also secured the promise of US advice for his plans to establish an environmental protection agency in Ireland.

Both men shared similar views about the growing threat of drugs with Haughey claiming he was anxious to have closer EC-US ties on the issue particularly in relation to the laundering of drug money.

Bush claimed the US had made some progress in tackling the problem domestically including getting drugs to be dropped as the subject of jokes by entertainers.

Government files show that following the meeting, Bush wrote to Haughey to thank him for his give of a “magnificent crystal presidential seal” which the US president said was being displayed in his private living quarters “so that Barbara [his wife] and I can appreciate the splendid workmanship and beauty of this unique piece.” Bush also thanked the Taoiseach for another gift of an “impressive” crystal globe which he said would hold a special place of honour in their future presidential library collection.