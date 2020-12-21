Political ratings: We rank how each minister has performed

The 177 days in the life of this government have been turbulent, to say the least. Battling the twin crises of Brexit and Covid-19, the historic three-party Coalition has proven itself to be resilient if not extraordinarily prone to self-imposed errors.

The ‘Irish Examiner’ political team — Daniel McConnell, Elaine Loughlin, Paul Hosford, and Aoife Moore — give their individual assessments of the performance of the 15 people around the Cabinet table.

Micheál Martin, Taoiseach

5/10

Having waited nine years as Fianna Fáil leader to become Cork’s first taoiseach since Jack Lynch, Micheál Martin had a torrid start. Losing two senior ministers in seven weeks, his government struggled.

Has grown into the role and his prioritisation of getting schools re-open was a major success. Remains aloof from his parliamentary party, which is struggling badly in the polls and his inflexibility remains an issue for many.

Daniel McConnell

7/10

For almost a decade he sat as opposition leader looking over at the seat he wanted more than anything else. But when he finally became taoiseach he seemed ill-prepared.

After getting off to a rocky start, which included numerous controversies and the resignations of two Fianna Fáil ministers, he has settled in and has made a number of difficult choices. The two most recent addresses on Covid show him as a level-headed politician able to lead.

Elaine Loughlin

6/10

After finally ascending to the throne, Martin might have been forgiven in the summer for wondering why he had ever wanted to. Resignations, missteps, and poor communication led to a sense that his administration was over before it began. But as the country went into, and emerged from, a second lockdown, he has proved that his innate level-headedness is an attribute in unlevel times.

Paul Hosford

6/10

Risk-averse, often to his own detriment, and has lost a lot of goodwill within his own party. A strong and sensible leader not given to fits of emotion and has marked out his tenure as that of someone of much talk but little radical action. His party continues to flounder in the polls while he does not seem interested in changing direction.

While the country reels from the pandemic, a steady hand is welcome, but heading into recession his lack of willingness to listen will become a major issue.

Aoife Moore

Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Enterprise

2/10

2020 is the year the man’s myth was busted open. A disastrous general election should have seen him deposed. While he regained some credibility as taoiseach during the first wave of Covid-19, his switch to tánaiste has seen him regress into the worst elements of himself. Undermining government from within, going to war with Tony Holohan and then getting caught leaking a document to a friend. Must do better.

Daniel McConnell

6/10

Got off to the best start in the new three-way Government but arguably had the easiest transition. At a time when businesses were faced with a complete loss of income overnight and tens of thousands of people were left without work, he has often seemed more fixated on scoring political points against Sinn Féin and even those in his own Government. Taking to Twitter to make announcements ahead of the Government, including on the Budget, is a cheap shot.

Elaine Loughlin

4/10

There are often two Leos. The leader on top of his brief, a clear communicator. But there is also the one who enjoys petty swipes at the opposition and announces Government policy on Twitter. It is the latter we have seen too much of in recent months. In his department, there has been a dismal uptake in some Covid supports and a wave of business closures could come as early as January.

Paul Hosford

2/10

In this term as a minister, he has done little but announce new private sector jobs while kicking a number of cans, including sick pay during a pandemic and reform of the insurance industry further down the road. Heavy on reports, light on action. A number of gaffes and petty politicking has overshadowed any work done in his remit, while he sought to undermine Micheál Martin at every turn. Has allowed debate with Sinn Féin to dominate politics in a time where people need decisive action.

Aoife Moore

Eamon Ryan, Transport

3/10

The Green Party leader won out in the internal battle about going into government with a commanding majority.

A second-time minister, Ryan, however, has already seen a number of party members resign amid accusations that he has sold out in order to be in power.

His climate bill was panned by many, including former party members such as Lorna Bogue, who said it “prefers to obfuscate responsibility and weaken legal responsibility”.

The aviation sector is on its knees.

Daniel McConnell

6/10

Often drowned out by the two other leaders in this three-way Government. He has been one of the most vocal in arguing that the impact on business, the economy, and people’s mental health must be considered in any Covid decisions which ultimately led to the Government going against Nphet’s recommendations for stricter measures.

Elaine Loughlin

4/10

At Cabinet level, Ryan is seen as vocal on the unseen effects of Covid and is usually quite effective. However, as leader of a party established to tackle a climate emergency, a watery Climate Action Bill derided by his own TDs can’t be ignored. In transport and communications, there is more of the same, with announcements of National Development Plan staples such as electrifying the commuter rail lines in Dublin, but there is no sense of a sea-change in thinking.

Paul Hosford

2/10

The mass exodus from his party over the climate bill is a testament to his performance in the portfolio he has dedicated his career to securing. A rushed climate bill, described by his own members as worse than Richard Bruton’s, and an attempt to force it through the Oireachtas, beggars belief at why he fought so hard to get into government while using the climate emergency as his reason for it. And he fell asleep in the Dáil.

Aoife Moore

Simon Coveney, Foreign Affairs

6/10

His steady hand on Brexit, despite his reduced status at Cabinet, has left many in Fine Gael wondering why they didn’t pick him to be leader in 2017.

Not an overly warm personality, Coveney’s stock is high at present and appears the obvious choice as Varadkar’s successor.

Has the respect of important stakeholders North and South and is a credible advocate for Ireland on the European stage.

Daniel McConnell

8.5/10

He showed a tremendous work ethic and ability to engage with his international counterparts on what he described in the Dáil as “the Santa Claus issue”.

In announcing Santa is exempt from quarantining, as his work is deemed essential travel, he won the hearts of many young people and their parents. He has also become a master of diplomacy and at a time when calm heads have been needed more than ever, he has become a respected authority on Brexit and other matters.

Elaine Loughlin

7/10

Coveney has handled his Brexit duties with a quiet effectiveness and has been a consistently good messenger for the Government on Covid.

He often seems tailor-made for this role and it was not a surprise to see him touted for the European Commission job after Phil Hogan’s departure.

The controversy around his entitlement to a state car at a cost of €200,000 a year proved to be unnecessary bad optics, however.

Paul Hosford

7/10

Naturally fitted to his brief, a statesman and diplomat to his bones, well regarded in Leinster House and Brussels, it’s difficult to see Coveney in another role.

Despite public apathy to Brexit, Coveney has not stopped his campaign to represent Ireland in Brexit negotiations, fronting EU and British media often. Rarely given to scandal or controversy, he is widely regarded as still having a future as leader of Fine Gael.

Aoife Moore

Helen McEntee, Justice

4/10

McEntee’s appointment to one of the most senior Cabinet portfolios was somewhat of a surprise but she is rated highly by Leo Varadkar.

Normally competent and judicious, McEntee has been at the epicentre of the Séamus Woulfe row, given her protracted refusal to answer questions over his “crony” appointment. This was a mistake and did her damage, but not fatal.

Highlights so far are her work on tackling white-collar crime and the sharing of sexual images.

Daniel McConnell

6.5/10

McEntee follows a long line of Fine Gael justice ministers, from Alan Shatter to Frances Fitzgerald, who have got themselves in hot water. Her refusal to address the Dáil on the appointment of judge Séamus Woulfe exacerbated an issue that could have been put to bed a lot sooner. She is committed to tackling important issues, including the sharing of sexual images, white collar crime, and a court decision banning the naming of murdered children. She is the first senior Cabinet minister to be expecting a baby while in office.

Elaine Loughlin

6/10

Would be a mark higher had this come a fortnight sooner. Her refusal to immediately address the Dáil on the appointment to the Supreme Court of Séamus Woulfe was a serious misstep and fed into the idea that there was something to hide. Legislatively, she has shown a willingness to implement the O’Malley Review and the recommendations of the Review Group on Justice issues, as well as working hard to get the Harmful Communications Bill made law this side of Christmas.

Paul Hosford

5/10

Impressive work on the prioritisation of the image-based sexual abuse bill, originally tabled by Labour. Disastrous on Séamus Woulfe appointment, managing to unite the opposition and dissolve the Dáil business committee by refusing to come before the Dáil. Holds up well under scrutiny but did not let her colleagues throw her under the bus either. Talking points against Labour’s Born Here, Belong Here campaign were worrying and not conducive to a welcoming, modern society.

Aoife Moore

Norma Foley, Education

5/10

Foley, as a first-time TD come minister, got off to a rocky start and her early days were marked by some missteps. To her credit, backed by her taoiseach, she got the country’s schools re-opened, a huge achievement. She got the Leaving Cert concluded, albeit with some issues. Remains overly reluctant in the media and will take time to establish herself.

Daniel McConnell

5.5/10

Weak start, but came back fighting. The first-time TD found herself promoted to one of the most important Cabinet positions, only to be pushed into the eye of a Leaving Cert storm. Has settled into the role. Tackled the Leaving Certificate calculated grades issues as best she could. While inexperienced at a national level, it is clear that she is a naturally astute politician.

Elaine Loughlin

5/10

A first-time TD taking on the Department of Education? You must at least admire her guts.

However, the performance from early on left a little to be desired.

From the Leaving Cert calculated grades debacle to a recall of hand sanitiser, to teachers threatening to strike over Covid concerns. Seems to be settling into the role now, but has a job of work ahead of her.

Paul Hosford

6/10

A new TD and minister in a portfolio that had a mire of problems before she arrived. She handled the Leaving Cert issue well, despite ongoing issues with transparency in the department.

Give or take a few disastrous media outings, has managed to keep her head down and appears reasonable in Dáil debate.

Aoife Moore

Michael McGrath, Public Expenditure

5/10

As spending minister, McGrath has already introduced two budgets if you factor in the €8.5bn July Stimulus and Budget 2021. While it is easier to be dolling out the cash, far tricker waters await and the Fiscal Council has given him a slap on the knuckles over the rate of spending introduced. McGrath is not a show pony and not prone to argy-bargy, but is said to be a steely operator behind the scenes.

Daniel McConnell

8/10

During an unprecedented pandemic, Michael McGrath managed to forge agreement on a Budget without much hassle at all, a major feat given that he was negotiating with the Green Party and Civil War enemies Fine Gael. Journalists were left scrambling for stories about the usual Budget rows and wrangling.

While lacking controversy, Budget 2021 did seem to reflect more Fine Gael policies than Fianna Fáil’s. He also had a leading role in Government formation talks.

Elaine Loughlin

6/10

Prudence. Calmness. Common sense. McGrath has had to co-deliver the largest budget in the State’s history and did so with minimal fuss. However, the Fiscal Advisory Council has sounded the alarm that up to €8bn of next year’s committed spending is not financed and the programme for government is too narrow to allow for additional revenue streams.

Paul Hosford

5/10

Cool-headed and reasonable, McGrath does not involve himself in petty politicking against the opposition and conducts himself with respect. Despite this, it’s noted that McGrath is easily out- manoeuvred by Paschal Donohoe.

The budget displayed how Fine Gael would not compromise on what they didn’t want to, even if Fianna Fáil did manage some concessions. This does not bode well knowing that Fine Gael will soon be looking to balance the books and those affected most will want someone in their corner.

Aoife Moore

Paschal Donohoe, Finance

6/10

He has overseen the greatest negative swing in the public finances in a decade because of Covid, but his prudence in previous years has created wiggle room. His election to the position of President of the Eurogroup is a sign of how well he is respected. A heavyweight politician and the Dáil’s most articulate defender of centrist politics. With Varadkar’s difficulties mounting, besides Coveney, Donohoe is a credible choice as future Fine Gael leader.

Daniel McConnell

8.5/10

Paschal Donohoe may have let go of the Public Expenditure portfolio, but he is still double jobbing, having secured the President of the Eurogroup gig, giving Ireland a prominent financial role at a unique time for not just Europe but the entire world. While the pandemic has limited the number of public events, he has kept up regular appearances on television and radio and is unflappable under questioning.

Elaine Loughlin

7/10

The safest pair of hands that you can imagine, Donohoe’s role in the early days of the pandemic was to reassure the public. Since the new government came to power, he has delivered the largest budget in the history of the State, amid a second seismic shock to the economy in 10 years, without causing too much controversy. That in itself is good going.

Paul Hosford

7/10

His most successful year yet both at home and abroad. Record government expenditure during the pandemic (from Fine Gael, no less) and a historic election as Eurogroup president. Donohoe was often seen as the biggest hitter in programme for government negotiations, deftly guiding talks to ensure his party kept their most sacred portfolios and unloading problem ministries.

Scandal-adverse and generally well regarded even by those who disagree with his policies, Donohoe could well be the next leader of Fine Gael.

Aoife Moore

Stephen Donnelly, Health

2/10

Every government has at least one minister who becomes a focal point for criticism, and Stephen Donnelly is it. A rookie minister in possibly the toughest portfolio, he has been a target of abuse from TDs and has had two major memos on dealing with Covid-19 (breaking up house parties and outside drinking) rebuffed by his Cabinet colleagues. Has angered CervicalCheck campaigners. Must do better

Daniel McConnell

3/10

Spent most of the summer flying Covid kites which were quickly shot down by Cabinet. Since then he has been sidelined and it is now the three Government leaders who make pandemic-related announcements. Widely criticised for his lack of consultation with campaigners on the CervicalCheck tribunal and sparked fury among student nurses for the Government’s refusal to pay them. Who can forget the trampoline comment?

Elaine Loughlin

4/10

Seemed incapable of getting out of his own way at times. His handling of NPHET proposals to go to Level 5 and CervicalCheck victims left a lot to be desired and student nurses will likely mark him low. However, the handling of the vaccine sequencing rollout plan thus far and the fact that the health system is still standing are plusses.

Paul Hosford

4/10

The hardest portfolio in government during the pandemic, Donnelly has not been as warmly regarded as his predecessor. Managing to annoy everyone from student nurses to the 221+ CervicalCheck group, amid a number of media gaffes, it’s not gone unnoticed how many of the promises he made in opposition have fallen by the wayside.

Aoife Moore

Darragh O’Brien, Housing

3/10

Unlike his predecessor, Eoghan Murphy, who had become a lightning rod for controversy, Darragh O’Brien’s time in the Department of Housing has been calmer. Has largely escaped unscathed given the focus on the response to the pandemic. His stand-out moment so far has been the banning of co-living developments. Building houses for this year is behind target and the reliance on the private sector is a major issue.

Daniel McConnell

4/10

O’Brien is one of a number of ministers who are difficult to score this year simply because they haven’t been seen. However, the housing and homelessness crisis has not gone away. It is now likely to be the end of 2023 before housing supply meets demand, with only 18,000 homes expected to be built this year. In October, there were 6,095 adults and 2,642 children living in emergency accommodation. He may have avoided significant controversy but that doesn’t signal a good performance.

Elaine Loughlin

4/10

Stepping into Housing was always going to be a tough ask amid the pandemic. House completions will be down, the mortgage market is tricky and the demands on the public purse are even greater.

But while O’Brien signalled some good news for down the line in the Budget, a promised affordable housing plan hasn’t been published and the policy which led to an dramatic undersupply and 10,000 people homeless hasn’t changed markedly.

Paul Hosford

4/10

The pandemic has shifted focus from what was the most fraught portfolio.

Despite initial hesitation, managed to ban co-living after a number of plans were approved.

Policy on the delivery has not differed from that of Fine Gael in any real way despite much bluster in the election. Has managed to fly under the radar and has so far avoided scandal.

Has the potential to turn around the crisis after the pandemic if he follows his own instincts and not his civil servants’.

Aoife Moore

Charlie McConalogue, Agriculture

3/10

The Donegal-native has faced a hostile farming sector over Brexit fears, CAP cuts, and low dairy and beef prices.

It’s been a baptism of fire and he has yet to define what sort of minister he will be.

Daniel McConnell

5.5/10

As the longest serving Minister for Agriculture in the current Government, following the departures of Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary, McConalogue has achieved what his predecessors couldn’t and stayed the course.

Some argued that he should have been appointed Agriculture Minister from the get go, having acted as Fianna Fáil’s spokesman in the previous Dáil.

Largely untested so far, the pressure Brexit will put on the agri-food sector and farmers incomes next year will determine his ability.

Elaine Loughlin

5/10

McConalogue’s only real challenge thus far has been the recall of the ViraPro hand sanitiser from schools. January 1 could change all of that, when we will really see what he is made of as Brexit bites.

Paul Hosford

5/10

As Ministers for Agriculture go in this government, I respect him for his longevity.

Aoife Moore

Heather Humphreys, Social Protection

4/10

The late Seamus Brennan once described the Department of Social Welfare as a glorified ATM, and Heather Humphrey’s tenure has typified this, given the explosion in Covid-19 pandemic-related payments. The move away from the top €350-a-week rate of the pandemic unemployment payment was short-lived, and tough seas lie ahead for her. While she has not put a foot wrong, she has not set the world alight either.

Daniel McConnell

4.5/10

For the most part, she has stayed out of the headlines and the many controversies that have dogged this Government and so it would be easy to give her a relatively high score. She may have extended the emergency PUP but only after cutting the rates, which sparked fury among those struggling through the pandemic

With tens of thousands of people working from home, Covid could have provided her with an opportunity to press ahead with rural regeneration in a significant way. However, we have heard little from her this term and the publication of a blueprint for rural Ireland has been kicked back to January.

Elaine Loughlin

7/10

There was a time when Heather Humphreys was considered among the weakest of Cabinet’s media performers. But since her promotion to Social Protection, at a time when the budget for that department has swelled and its challenges multiplied, she has proven to be a safe pair of hands and has avoided many of the pitfalls that have swallowed others in the portfolio.

Paul Hosford

6/10

There has rarely been a better time to be social protection minister than at this point in 2020. Humphreys is one of the few ministers in this calamitous government who has managed to escape a scandal of her own.

This tide will surely turn when the debt-collector comes knocking, but for now, she has managed to perform on the positive side of average, which in this government, is the best you can hope for.

Aoife Moore

Simon Harris, Higher Education

6/10

A surprise choice for this newly created department, given his central role in health in the early part of the pandemic. Rumour has it Fianna Fáil’s Thomas Byrne was originally the intended occupant but last-minute wrangling scuppered that.

The demotion aside, Harris, despite only having an embryonic department to work with, has already shown a deft touch in dealing with the impact of Covid on his flock. By far the Government’s most effective communicator.

Daniel McConnell

9/10

Not only did the Minister for Higher Education manage to find extra places for every student who became caught up in the Leaving Cert grading errors debacle, he also secured a €250 bonus for everyone in third-level education this year as a gesture of thanks and acknowledgement for the year that they have had. Harris, with significant help from his young daughter, uses Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to his advantage.

Elaine Loughlin

8.5/10

Another who took on a new department, Harris was seen by many to be demoted from the high-profile Health ministry, but his reinvention in this department has served him well.

Reacted quickly to the Leaving Cert issue to ensure college spaces were available and fought for €50m to give each college student €250 in the Budget. Called the ‘Minister for Instagram’ by one derisive opposition TD, his use of social media is clever and capitalises on his excellent communication ability.

Paul Hosford

8/10

The best use of social media by anyone in cabinet by a long stretch and fitting for the Fianna Fáil brainchild portfolio he has been given.

Open and frank about the “snobbery” around college courses and has done excellent work on promoting apprenticeships.

Work on sexual harassment has been welcome and is often a welcome change from the more vitriolic members of his party in debate.

Aoife Moore

Roderic O’Gorman, Children

4/10

Showed a degree of political naivety in his handling of the mother and baby homes issue in the Dáil, which caused widespread consternation in all three government parties.

The former law lecturer, is, however, a considered if somewhat understated member at Cabinet and the delivery of three weeks in additional parents’ leave is a significant win, even if he failed to sell it properly. A rocky start but the first time TD and minister shows promise.

Daniel McConnell

6/10

A complete failure to see the controversy that would explode around the sealing of records relating to the mother and baby home commission, demonstrated a distinct naivety on the part of the new TD and minister.

He also came under fire for failing to secure any additional support for parents with the cost of childcare, but he did hammer out a special deal on the wage subsidy scheme to keep creches open. He has extended parents leave and has prioritised the most vulnerable, including those in direct provision.

Elaine Loughlin

6/10

O’Gorman’s sleepwalking into the mother and baby homes controversy was as uncharacteristic as it was damaging. However, taking on a newly (re)created department which is in need of huge legislative changes, he has made some decent noises, namely on direct provision, parental leave, and LGBTI inclusion.

He has also handled a targeted wave of lies and abuse aimed at him with grace.

Paul Hosford

6/10

A terrible day-out over the mother and baby homes, which was not totally a mess of his own making but handled poorly by not meeting survivors groups. Has stayed relatively quiet but has made some inroads with survivors after the debacle.

He is battling unhappy civil servants in a number of departments on how to end direct provision. However, no plan is yet published on the issue.

Aoife Moore

Catherine Martin, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Media

23/07/2020 Catherine Martin

5/10

She voted against going into government and lost. She challenged to be her party’s leader and lost. Awarded an gargantuan number of portfolios, Martin has sought to negate the impact of Covid on the tourism, arts, and music sectors.

Martin battled hard and secured a fund of €60m to support businesses in response to Covid-19. Part of this was the reduction in Vat rate to 9%. However, her plan to secure a viable print media has been panned by the NUJ and newspapers.

Daniel McConnell

5.5/10

Massive ambition but a lack of experience in Government has sometimes let her down.

Announced a number of supports for the arts sector, including a scheme to help get the live entertainment industry back up and running, which demonstrated her ability to think outside the box. The lack of detail behind some of the measures has been noted.

The more militant side of the party has been disappointed by her relative silence on many issues.

Elaine Loughlin

6/10

When the Green Party was part of the left wave in February, party supporters will have hoped to see governance in bold strokes. With the party being forced to vote against its own policies on animal welfare, delivering an underwhelming Climate Action Bill and being caught in the mother and baby homes controversy, Martin has emerged as their best hope. Praised for her handling of the arts sector and a pilot universal basic income scheme could be a huge game-changer.

Paul Hosford

7/10

Has been impressive in her ability to think outside the box. Universal basic income scheme ticked off a programme for government and Green Party manifesto pledge. Acted quickly and openly in both instances of Fáilte Ireland holiday scandals, however, is not always across the full detail of her briefs.

Often the strongest voice in cabinet about optics of how things appear to the public — e.g. the ministers’ pay rise and banning takeaway pints.

Aoife Moore