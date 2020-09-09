Stroke Awareness Week: Don't miss the 'red alert' being signalled by your body

One night when consultant neurologist, Simon Cronin, was on call at Cork University Hospital, he was summoned to see a farmer who had just arrived at the Emergency Department with a very serious stroke.

The 62-year-old’s plight, recalls Dr Cronin, was not an uncommon one: “The week before, this man had been eating dinner when his right arm became floppy and he found he couldn’t lift it.”

The farmer’s response, says Dr Cronin was to go to bed and try to 'sleep it off'.

He failed to recognise what was a very major red alert being signalled by his body: “He did not recognise what had happened to him. He said that the next morning, he seemed to be back to normal.”

However, sometime later, the man was found by family members after suffering a very serious stoke.

“I would regard this man as someone who had missed an opportunity,” observes Dr Cronin.

What the farmer had experienced was, in fact, a mini-stroke, or what doctors call a Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA). This is a warning which should never, ever be ignored, warns Dr Cronin.

“The message we want to get out to people is Do Not Delay if you have a TIA.”

The advice is to call an ambulance and get to hospital, he urges.

Examples of symptoms one might have with a TIA include loss of vision, loss of ability to move one side of the body or, for example, a sudden lack of ability to speak or to walk.

“What happens in both a TIA and a stroke is that a blood clot blocks a small artery in the brain."

Dr. Simon Cronin, Consultant Neurologist at the Cork University Hospital. Picture Dan Linehan

Patients have a one-in-three chance of naturally dissolving that blood clot in five or 10 minutes – if that happens, the arm will start to work again, he says.

They’re the lucky ones.

Unlucky patients will be unable to melt that clot naturally and as a result, may be left with a weakness down one side of his or her body.

“The lucky version is the TIA, the unlucky version is the stroke,” he warns.

The key message to understand about having a TIA, he emphasises, is that it tells you that there is a very high risk that you will have another stroke soon afterwards: “It’s like a warning bell. More than half of the strokes that occur following a TIA come within two weeks of having a TIA."

“If you recognise the TIA get to the hospital, because there are treatments we can do to stop the stroke from happening so that you can maintain your independence. People who are experiencing symptoms should go straight to hospital because they may be having a stroke.”

One of the scariest things about stroke, he observes, is that a person may have difficulty speaking or moving, which can prevent him or her from seeking help — in fact the sensations may encourage a person to ignore warning symptoms and, like the elderly farmer, retreat to bed in the hope that it will go away.

However, Dr Cronin emphasises that the best course of action in the event of TIA or stroke is to seek immediate, emergency, hospital attention — call that ambulance!

“Often, when people come to the TIA clinic, it is a family member who has made them come in.” The TIA can be so short that people just feel relieved that it has gone away and they may not recognise the risk to which they have been alerted. If you are feeling better completely from a short attack go to your GP, he says.

“It is really only in the last 15 years that doctors have realised the importance of a TIA. In Cork University Hospital we have a rapid access daily TIA clinic. Some patients might need to be admitted straight away."

Dr Simon Cronin, consultant neurologist, Cork University Hospital, with a perfusion scan of a stroke on the screen in the background.

“We have engaged with all of the GPs in Munster — we have a referral process in place. High-risk patients will generally be sent straight to the Accident and Emergency Department, and lower-risk patients will be offered a rapid clinical appointment within a day or two."

“In the TIA clinic the patient will see a stroke specialist, have a brain MRI, a carotid artery scan, blood tests and heart treatment. The aim is to identify people who have one of two underlying conditions, which means the person will go on to have a stroke.”

The conditions are a severe narrowing of the carotid artery or an irregular heart-beat, which is atrial fibrillation: “The TIA clinic screens rapidly for both of these because if we treat these issues quickly, we can prevent a stroke from happening. Rapid TIA clinics have been shown to halve the risk of an early completed stroke."

“Of the 400 people a year we see in the clinic more than half of them have not had a TIA — they may have had something that seems like a TIA, but tests show that it is something else. Often in the TIA Clinic, we can reassure people that what they had was not a stroke after all and this is a great relief to people.”

Recovery: "My left arm was dead, I could feel nothing"

Mr Jim Hastings aged 88. at home on the Douglas Road in Cork City.

One day last April, retired travel agent, Jim Hastings, was in his garden enjoying the warm spring sunshine — without the slightest idea that within days he’d be in an ambulance en route to the country’s busiest stroke unit.

As he and his son stood together chatting, he recalls, Jim’s son suddenly became concerned: “He thought that I suddenly seemed a bit remote. He said I was muttering and my speech seemed incoherent A doctor was called and quickly arrived at the house. The doctor concluded that the 88-year-old father of six adult children had had a 'mild stroke'. But says Jim, he seemed to recover very quickly from the episode: “I was okay the following day."

He thought no more about it.

However, later on, the grandfather-of-10 would learn that what he had just experienced in the garden that day was a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA).

A TIA is not only a temporary period of symptoms similar to those of a stroke, lasting only a few minutes, but is now regarded as a very serious warning that a stroke is pending.

According to the statistics, about one in three people who have a transient ischemic attack will eventually have a stroke, with about half occurring within a year after the transient ischemic attack.

And, indeed so it transpired — one afternoon about a week later, Jim was watching television at the family home on Cork city’s Douglas Road, when his wife Ann came into the room to ask him a question: “When I answered her, she thought I was a bit incoherent, and that I looked pale. She lifted my left arm, and it was dead. I could feel nothing."

Ann called 999 and the ambulance arrived within a few minutes: "The paramedics arrived and carried out a lot of checks on me. They were excellent. Then I was put into the ambulance and brought to Cork University Hospital."

“Here a lot of tests were carried out and I was given medication to prevent a stroke. It was clot-busting medicine. They told me that I had had a mild stroke. I was brought to a ward later on, and given medication. I was seen by doctors and nurses. I had lots more tests including an MRI scan and different blood tests and procedures,” he recalls.

Jim was informed that he had a blockage in an important artery which convened blood to the brain.

“They said that they had to clear this blockage. The doctor said that they could give me medication or that I could have an operation. They explained it was quite a serious operation and I was given time to think about it.”

Jim opted for the operation.

Everything went well: “When I woke up after the operation, I was just so glad that I would be able to see my grandchildren again! I was quite clear and coherent. I was told the operation had gone very well and that the surgeon was very pleased with me.”

The octogenarian returned to his ward and over the next week or so, had physiotherapy, did some walking, and took his medication: “I improved more every day. Within about two days my hand and arm were working again. I had no other ill effects. In all, I was in hospital for about eight days following the operation. I'd like to say here that the hospital and the staff were absolutely magnificent."

“I’m fine again now, although as a result of the pandemic I'm a lot more careful about going out and mixing socially — I suppose you could say I'm still cocooning.”