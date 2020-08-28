The right of passage that is the 'Debs'  becomes another victim of Covid-19 regulations

But much like exams and graduations, the traditional Debs has been put on the back burner by Covid-19.

Debs Ireland, which specialises in organising balls every summer for up to 40,000 students revealed today that they have postponed 150 of their 200 post-primary school events to 2021.

Debs Ireland owner Alan McArdle said Covid restrictions have massively impacted business.

"I can see us taking up to two years to recover from this but it's the students that are missing out on a huge milestone in their lives."

Aoife O'Dwyer is leaving cert student in Kanturk, Co. Cork, she was a member of the school's debs committee which had to make a call on the event.

"We had been debating for over two weeks, trying to decide whether we should postpone the debs or just cancel it. But postponing the debs didn't look like it would work out, the future seemed so uncertain, so we decided the best option was to just cancel."

Aoife had been looking forward to her debs since starting secondary school and was upset that her day in a ball gown never came to pass.

"They're events you hear talked about year after year and to miss out on them, it's quite disheartening. And then if you add in the stress that surrounded the leaving certificate cancellations, I think we needed to have something good related to 6th year to look forward to, but unfortunately, it just wasn't possible to hold such events."

Wiktoria Gołębiowska is a leaving cert student in Balbriggan in Dublin. Her school has postponed the event to October but she "doesn't think it'll even happen". " Honestly, I'd be upset if it didn't go ahead, I even had an idea of the dress I wanted".

For many girls, the debs dress is the most important aspect of the event. Debs Dress Ireland owner Una Sheffield described this year "as a complete and utter write off" for her business.

"Our new season is launched in January and it was very busy, a lot of people paid deposits. March is another busy month for us, but then the debs were cancelled, then rescheduled, then cancelled again. It has impacted us hugely ", the Westmeath woman said.

"A lot of those dresses are still here", she added.

Una's clients arrive by appointment, often with their mother or close relative. "It's a special day, it's something you remember. These girls are being robbed of that bond. It's a sad day for the girls and a sad day for businesses".

Other functions, such as the Galway races, black tie events and formal weddings have been cancelled, leaving "specialised business like mine practically gone".

The Debs have been part of an Irish teenager's life since the 1980s and evolved into an elaborate affair and Alan McArdle has seen many changes.

"Back then, there were a few bouncers and everything finished up at 2am and everyone split up to go to house parties and the night just fizzled out which was a bit of an anticlimax.

"Today, the students, including the lads put serious effort into their appearance on the night to make sure they’re looking their best on the red carpet. "They have a drinks reception followed by a four-course candlelit meal, then they have an Oscar-style awards ceremony".

By the end, he says "most people are pretty much sober and just longing to get home to sleep."

For student and businesses, it's yet another hit they must take thanks to Covid-19.