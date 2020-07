Only 1% of local councillors in Irish council chambers are non Irish nationals.

This despite the fact that over 10% of the Irish population, according to CSO statistics, are non Irish.

That disconnect prompts the question "Are our representatives truly representative."

This short documentary tries to answer that question by following the campaign of first time candidate and Nigerian born, Uruemu Adejinmi, as she embarked on winning a council seat for Fianna Fáil in County Longford.

Mairead's report scooped the title of Video Journalist of the Year at the National Student Media Awards. Mairead joined the Irish Examiner as a reporter this week.