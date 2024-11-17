'Gerry Hutch wants to be a politician, let's treat him like one', says Dublin TD

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon has hit out at Gerry Hutch, saying that the criminal candidate has not been around the Dublin Central constituency in recent years.

It follows Mr Hutch’s comments over the weekend that the four TDs for Dublin Central had done “shag all” over the last few years.

Mr Gannon took aim at Mr Hutch, saying that Mr Hutch is unaware of the work the Social Democrats TD has done in recent years.

“Does Gerry Hutch know the work that I’ve had to do over the last number of years just to get the money together to pay for the electricity for his own boxing club?

“Gerry Hutch wants to be a politician, let's treat him like one. He talks about being a businessman, he has all these assets all over the world. Does he know how much we’ve had to do just to keep the lights on in his own boxing club?” Mr Gannon said.

Gary Gannon said that Mr Hutch is unaware of the work the Social Democrats TD has done in recent years. File Picture: Damien Storan

The Dublin Central TD referred to the Corinthians Boxing Club, saying that he has had to “corral” the local council for lighting, equipment, and punching bags at the club.

“Gerry Hutch must not be aware of all of those things,” he said.

This community has trauma that is generational. It won’t be sorted by people standing up and pretending to be some sort of saviours

“It needs dogged work that happens when all the cameras turn off and we have to go into the community centres, we have to go into the youth clubs.

“Trying to find funding, trying to talk about the need, trying to get people into the community like drug-related intimidation workers. This is all the dogged work that has to happen.”

'Happy to stand over my record'

Mr Gannon said that if Mr Hutch wants to be a political leader, “ask him where he was for the last any number of years”.

“I was born and raised in this area. Gerry Hutch decided to move himself out to Clontarf. I’m happy to stand over my record in this community,” Mr Gannon said.

He said that there are likely to be some supporters of Mr Hutch around the constituency.

“People want to vote for people whose values they believe in,” Mr Gannon said, while saying his love for education was due to it changing his own life.

Mr Gannon said that it was not for him to say if it was appropriate for Mr Hutch to run, but that he was willing to debate him on issues within the north inner city.

“I’m happy to confront him in terms of what I would do differently, what I would do better, and what my community needs and how I have served it for the last 10 years,” Mr Gannon said.