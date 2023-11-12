'Tiocfaidh ár Latte': Merchandise stalls do roaring trade at Sinn Féin Ard Fheis 

A fridge magnet bearing the slogan 'still an unrepentant Fenian bastard' drew the eye of one woman 
Items for sale at the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis

Sun, 12 Nov, 2023 - 07:18
Elaine Loughlin,  Political Editor

Have you even been to a Sinn Féin Ard Fheis if you've bought a 'Tiocfaidh ár Latte' mug?

The merchandise stand, which includes hunger striker bodhráns, Bobby Sands jerseys, and copies of the Gerry Adams cookbook was doing a roaring trade on Saturday at the party gathering.

There was a large array of Palestinian-themed merchandise.
A fridge magnet bearing the slogan 'still an unrepentant Fenian bastard' drew the eye of one woman who had already picked up a t-shirt.

All magnets, including one with a green, white and gold clenched fist above the words 'Tiocfaidh Ár Lá' and another of a military vehicle emblazoned with 'Irish Republican Army' were selling for €5.

Items for sale at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis.
In between dealing with customers, those manning the stand said that "everything" was selling well.

But the large array of Palestinian-themed merchandise, including flags, black and white keffiyehs, pins, and badges, was flying out.

A t-shirt branded with the words 'Saoirse don Phalaistín' caught the eye of many.

And with the festive season just around the corner a jumper with a cartoon of Ireland wrapped up as a present and the slogan 'All I want for Christmas is a United Ireland' was also a popular choice.

Cups with slogans were  popular.
But the Christmas present inspiration didn't stop there, with silver Easter lily chains along with handmade slate plaques of the 1916 proclamation providing solid gifting options.

For book lovers, an array of material was on display.

The stand was gearing up for another rush at 4pm when former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams started signing copies of his books. 

T-shirts and jumpers were also on sale.
A queue snaked its way toward the desk where Adams was meeting a greeting excited members.

