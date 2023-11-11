McDonald: 'No reason' why Government can't support Sinn Féin motion to refer Israel to International Criminal Court

Sinn Féin is confident the Government can support a Dáil motion it is bringing next week to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court.

The refusal of Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza has been branded "really alarming and really dangerous" by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Speaking at her party's Ard Fheis in Athlone, Ms McDonald suggested that the party decided not to include a call for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador in its motion as this would not gain the support of the coalition.

"We believe that a referral to the International Criminal Court is a call that the Irish government can come behind. They've made their position on the ambassador clear I disagree with them, but they have set out their stall on that.

"And therefore we will bring the motion to the Dáil next week that seeks a referral by the Irish government by the Irish state to the International Criminal Court. And I see no reason why the Irish government would not come behind that motion. That's what we want to do."

Turning the bombardment of Israel, she said: "I think it is really, really alarming and really dangerous that the Netanyahu government has repeatedly refused to agree to a ceasefire.

"That is the only way in which the safety of everybody - civilians, the hostages that are being held currently by the Hamas who must be released, let me be absolutely clear on that - and more broadly, it is the only way in which the international community can constructively put together a process by which these issues which are generations in the making, can be finally addressed and resolved."

Ms McDonald said her party will support the Social Democrat's motion which does include a call to expel the ambassador.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland says a colossal political and moral failure has led to what is now happening in Gaza.

Dr Jilan Abdalmajid has expressed "gratitude" to Irish people for their support amid the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and "for being so vocal on the side of justice on the side of humanity".

She told the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis: "For decades, the international community has failed us. It has failed to stop the systematic genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestine of Palestinian people in Gaza. It has allowed Israel to continue its horrific aggression against our people with impunity."

Dr AbdalmajidI said Israel must be held accountable for the war crimes committed in Gaza and the West Bank including East Jerusalem.

She received a sustained standing ovation by members of the party after speaking and was embraced by both Mary Lou McDonald, Michelle O'Neill, and former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams.