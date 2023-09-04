Increasing number of penalty points awarded based on number of offences 'logical'

It is logical to increase the number of penalty points awarded to drivers based on the number of offences committed, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said.

Speaking in Cavan on Monday, Mr Harris said the recent string of accidents had brought “tragedy and pain to so many communities”.

Responding to reports the penalty points system could be changed to allow points to be awarded for multiple offences and not just the more severe ones, Mr Harris said there was “logic” to the proposal.

“I think it's important we do all this in a coordinated manner,” Mr Harris said, adding Justice Minister Helen McEntee and junior roads minister Jack Chambers were due to meet this week.

“I think it's important we look at all of these issues in the round. There does seem to be some logic in relation to that penalty points suggestion but I’d like to hear from the line ministers in bringing forward any proposals.

“Obviously, issues around enforcement are key as well and also issues for all of us, as we go about our business and go about our lives on the road.”

There has been an increased focus on the Government’s road traffic policies in recent weeks, following a significant increase in the number of road traffic deaths this year. So far in 2023, there have been 127 deaths on Irish roads, 26 more than this time in 2022.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told Promoting Awareness Responsibility and Care on our roads (Parc) that the increase in accidents was “not a blip” and he was concerned that Ireland was “going backwards” on road safety.

John Gilligan

Mr Harris was also asked about the upcoming Virgin Media TV documentary, Confessions of a Crime Boss, that contains an interview with gangster John Gilligan.

The minister said he would be “interested” in how issues are covered by the documentary, but said that it was unhelpful for politicians to tell the media what they should cover.

“I don't think it's very helpful for politicians to be telling the media what the media should or shouldn't do,” Mr Harris said.

“We live in a democracy. We live in a country with a free media, and it's very important people exercise that right.”

This comes after junior drugs minister Hildegarde Naughton on Sunday told RTÉ she had “grave concerns” about the series, adding she questioned the “merit” of broadcasting the programme.

Mr Harris added he hoped the documentary would not glorify Mr Gilligan, saying he is a “convicted criminal who has brought pain and misery to many people in our country”.