Cabinet members back Foley's plan to support schools that ban smartphones

Education Minister Norma Foley has been backed by her Cabinet colleagues over plans to support schools that are trying to ban smartphones.

A spokesperson for the minister said: “Ms Foley is working closely with principals, stakeholder groups, and parents' organisations with a view to rolling out a suite of initiatives that will support primary schools that are implementing or looking to roll out bans on smartphones.

“Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The Government is not, however, expected to legislate on the matter.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris tweeted his support for what Ms Foley is doing.

"I fully support a smartphone ban in primary schools & welcome Minister Foley’s work on this. My hometown of Greystones has led the way on this & the benefits for children, parents, teachers and the community is clear."

The Irish Examiner previously reported that Waterford was due to become the first county in the country where all primary schools would ask parents to not give their children smartphones due to concerns over their impact.

Smoking treatments

It comes as the Cabinet is set to have its first away day since last January, with ministers due to travel to Wicklow for their meeting on Wednesday. The previous away day was held in Farmleigh, just weeks after Leo Varadkar returned to the Taoiseach’s office.

At the meeting, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is expected to seek approval to reduce the price of treatments to help people quit smoking. In particular, Mr Donnelly is looking to bring nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) under the drug payment scheme.

This scheme allows individuals and families to only pay a maximum of €80 a month for specific prescribed drugs and medications. At present, people are only able to get NRT for free if they have a medical card.

It is also expected that Mr Donnelly will scrap the two-week limit for initial NRT prescriptions, allowing people to access the recommended dose without requiring a second visit to a GP.

Under the plan, all types of NRT — including lozenges, gums, inhalers, and mouth sprays — will be available.

Tánaiste travelling to Middle East

Neither Tánaiste Micheál Martin nor Environment Minister Eamon Ryan will be in attendance at the Cabinet away day as they leave for business abroad on Monday.

Mr Martin is due to visit Israel, Palestine, and Jordan over the coming weeks. In Israel, Mr Martin will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Meanwhile, when in Palestine, the Tánaiste will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He is also scheduled to meet with the deputy prime minister of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.

Eamon Ryan at Africa Climate Summit

Meanwhile, Mr Ryan is travelling to Kenya for the Africa Climate Summit, which is set to focus on the impact of climate change across the globe, but particularly in Africa. Mr Ryan is set to take part in high-level meetings on climate, security and adaptation, as well as political meetings.

The Dáil itself is not due to return until September 20, after being adjourned for the summer on July 16. A new legislative schedule, which will include the landmark planning bill, is likely to be published in the coming weeks.