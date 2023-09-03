Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in latest opinion poll

Fine Gael has experienced a two-point increase in support, reaching 21%, whereas Fianna Fáil's support remains unchanged at 18%
Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald speaks to the media at a Sinn Fein post election Press Conference at the AC Mariot Hotel, Belfast. 

Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 10:00
Greg Murphy

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in the country, according to a new poll, although there has been a slight decrease in its level of support.

The survey, carried out by Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks indicates that support for Mary Lou McDonald's party now stands at 33%, marking a one-point drop from the previous month.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael has experienced a two-point increase in support, reaching 21%, whereas Fianna Fáil's support remains unchanged at 18%.

However, their coalition partner, the Green Party, has seen a three-point decrease in support, now polling at 2%.

The Social Democrats have gained one point, reaching 6%, while Labour has experienced a one-point drop, settling at 3%.

Solidarity-PBP and Aontú maintain their support levels at 3% and 2%, respectively.

Independents and other parties saw a one-point drop, now standing at 10% in this survey, which was conducted among 1,228 voters.

The poll, carried out on Thursday and Friday, comes with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9%.

