Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in latest opinion poll

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in the country, according to a new poll, although there has been a slight decrease in its level of support.
The survey, carried out byindicates that support for Mary Lou McDonald's party now stands at 33%, marking a one-point drop from the previous month.
Meanwhile, Fine Gael has experienced a two-point increase in support, reaching 21%, whereas Fianna Fáil's support remains unchanged at 18%.
However, their coalition partner, the Green Party, has seen a three-point decrease in support, now polling at 2%.
The Social Democrats have gained one point, reaching 6%, while Labour has experienced a one-point drop, settling at 3%.
Solidarity-PBP and Aontú maintain their support levels at 3% and 2%, respectively.
Independents and other parties saw a one-point drop, now standing at 10% in this survey, which was conducted among 1,228 voters.
The poll, carried out on Thursday and Friday, comes with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9%.