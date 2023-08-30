Tipperary sees north-south split into two constituencies with three seats

Tipperary's population grew to 167,895 in 2022, an important factor in the Commission’s decision to divide it into two new three-seat constituencies — Tipperary North and Tipperary South.
The Commission said there was a ‘widely held view” within submissions that if a constituency split was to be proposed it should be on a north-south basis, similar to its state prior to 2013.
The breach of the Tipperary boundary by the Limerick City constituency, which was also the subject of numerous submissions, has been removed with the three electoral divisions (EDs) — Birdhill, Kilcomenty and Newport — transferred into Tipperary North.
Although the breach by Limerick City has been removed, the Commission recommended a new county boundary breach of Kilkenny.
It will see the transfer to Tipperary North of 13 EDs from western Kilkenny with a population of 6,431, the largest of which is Urlingford.
The new Tipperary North constituency will have a population of 87,799 while Tipperary South will have a population of 86,527.