Sherlock considers future following boundary shift 

An extra Dáil seat is up for grabs in Cork North-Central as it moved from a four- to a five-seat constituency
Ballincollig, with a population of 20,497, transfers from Cork North-West and the three divisions in the Mallow area, with a population of 14,408, transfer from Cork East.
The transfer of Mallow could force incumbent Labour TD Seán Sherlock to run in Cork North Central. He said would be taking time to analyse what it means for his political future.
The boundary redraw saw Cork North-Central lose Bishopstown to Cork South-Central, which puts Fine Gael TD Colm Burke under pressure. Fianna Fáil’s Pádraig O'Sullivan remains in a good position.
Sinn Fein’s Thomas Gould topped the poll in the last general election. It is expected the party will look to take another seat.
If Mr Sherlock decides to run in the constituency, he will likely be competing with People Before Profit TD Mick Barry for the final seat.