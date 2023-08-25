Catherine Martin responds to 'lack of visibility' criticism amid RTÉ scandal

Media Minister Catherine Martin has hit back at criticism she has faced over her “lack of visibility” in recent weeks surrounding the controversy at RTÉ.

Ms Martin addressed the media today following the publication of the interim Mazars report on RTÉ’s barter account.

At a heated press conference, Ms Martin said she doesn’t speak about her personal life however, she said she had spent time with her children and was dealing with the loss of a family relative.

“I’m a mother, and that's something that's really important to me. And spending time with my children is important for me and it's important for them. But some of this period also involved a personal family matter that I was dealing with,” she said.

Ms Martin went on to say that her relative died earlier this week and their death resulted in her being away adding “it's not incompatible, by the way, to have time with your family and to work as well.”

She added: “And I don't regret that because I've had a chance to say goodbye to someone that I love very dearly.”

Ms Martin has also told the Oireachtas media committee that she will appear before it in October to discuss the future of funding for the national broadcaster after TV license sales have plummeted in recent weeks.

A number of TDs were critical of Ms Martin’s “lack of visibility” on the matter questioning her whereabouts and “lack of leadership” on the controversy at a private meeting earlier this week.

Members also want Ms Martin to publish a technical group report she received on future funding models for the public-service broadcaster.