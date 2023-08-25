Catherine Martin responds to 'lack of visibility' criticism amid RTÉ scandal

Catherine Martin responds to 'lack of visibility' criticism amid RTÉ scandal

Media Minister Catherine Martin speaks to the media during a press conference at the Government Buildings in Dublin. Picture date: Friday, August 25, 2023. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 21:15
Ciara Phelan Political Correspondent

Media Minister Catherine Martin has hit back at criticism she has faced over her “lack of visibility” in recent weeks surrounding the controversy at RTÉ.

Ms Martin addressed the media today following the publication of the interim Mazars report on RTÉ’s barter account.

At a heated press conference, Ms Martin said she doesn’t speak about her personal life however, she said she had spent time with her children and was dealing with the loss of a family relative.

“I’m a mother, and that's something that's really important to me. And spending time with my children is important for me and it's important for them. But some of this period also involved a personal family matter that I was dealing with,” she said.

Ms Martin went on to say that her relative died earlier this week and their death resulted in her being away adding “it's not incompatible, by the way, to have time with your family and to work as well.” 

She added: “And I don't regret that because I've had a chance to say goodbye to someone that I love very dearly.” 

Ms Martin has also told the Oireachtas media committee that she will appear before it in October to discuss the future of funding for the national broadcaster after TV license sales have plummeted in recent weeks.

A number of TDs were critical of Ms Martin’s “lack of visibility” on the matter questioning her whereabouts and “lack of leadership” on the controversy at a private meeting earlier this week.

Members also want Ms Martin to publish a technical group report she received on future funding models for the public-service broadcaster.

Read More

RTÉ report shows 'alarming gaps' in spending controls

More in this section

Ex-Voice of Ireland star hoping to run for Fine Gael in Waterford local elections  Ex-Voice of Ireland star hoping to run for Fine Gael in Waterford local elections 
a young woman with a voter in the voting booth. voting in a democracy 'Difficult' to see gender equality referendum go ahead in November, say officials
a young woman with a voter in the voting booth. voting in a democracy Organisations call for wording on upcoming referendum to be published immediately 
#RTÉPerson: Catherine MartinOrganisation: RTÉ
Catherine Martin responds to 'lack of visibility' criticism amid RTÉ scandal

Micheál Martin: Crew shortages and reduction in naval services 'extremely worrying'

READ NOW

Latest

Ciara Podcast

New podcast every Tuesday

Listen

Logo IEPodcast apps
Cira Phelan headshot

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd