Ex-Voice of Ireland star hoping to run for Fine Gael in Waterford local elections 

'I am going to attend the convention on Monday, and I hope that I am selected as a Fine Gael candidate'
Back in 2012, Richie Hayes was runner-up on the Voice of Ireland, coming in second place to Pat Byrne. Picture: Gareth Chaney

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 09:45
Ciara Phelan Political Correspondent

Panto and ex- Voice of Ireland star Richie Hayes is putting himself forward for selection to run in the local elections next year for Fine Gael.

The singer, who has also made an appearance in Mrs Brown’s Boys, confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he will be putting himself forward for selection at a convention on Monday night for Tramore-Waterford city west.

“I am going to attend the convention on Monday, and I hope that I am selected as a Fine Gael candidate,” he said.

Mr Hayes is back living in his home county of Waterford for around three years having lived for some time in America.

The 46-year-old father of one said he won’t be giving up the entertainment business and he has spent a lot of time thinking about his decision to get involved in politics.

Back in 2012, Mr Hayes was runner-up on the Voice of Ireland, coming in second place behind Pat Byrne.

The entertainer is well known for his involvement with the panto at Limerick’s University Concert Hall and the Gaiety Theatre.

He has also appeared on the TV show  Celebrity Bainisteoir.

