Micheál Martin's new podcast discusses development of Ireland since foundation of State 

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has launched his own podcast with the Fianna Fáil leader adopting the role of interviewer instead of being subjected to his usual grilling as an interviewee.

In his inaugural audiocast, Mr Martin is in conversation with Dr Mark Henry, author of In Fact: An Optimist’s Guide to Ireland at 100, to discuss how Ireland has developed since the foundation of the State.

Dr Henry’s latest book examines human progress in recent decades and tracks how Ireland has transformed over the last 100 years. He told the Tánaiste Ireland has “achieved a lot” and is now “up there amongst the leading nations of the world”.

Dr Henry said people were living longer and cancer mortality rates are just one of the indicators of how far Ireland has progressed in recent decades.

"Even for those in the 1990s, if you had a cancer diagnosis, for 60% of people that was a death sentence within five years. Unfortunately, they passed away.

"Today that's reversed. More than six in 10 will survive longer than five years. So, we've made very good progress.”

Quality of life

Mr Martin and Dr Henry also talked about about quality of life in modern Ireland through the lens of the economy, education and wellbeing. They also discussed the many challenges that face the country including housing, climate change, biodiversity and the cost of living.

Addressing the housing issue, Mr Martin admitted we have to "do more" and to "do more faster" to address the shortage of accommodation.

"Because you see amidst all of this optimism and sort of positivity, there are stories underneath this. Notwithstanding wage growth and employment for young people today, to buy a house is still very difficult.

"And that's why a whole range of schemes have been made available to try and enable people to afford to buy and to give the option of homeownership, which I think is an important anchor in society, as well as social housing for those that are not in a position to purchase homes. But we do need to get above 30,000."

There will be further episodes of the podcast later in the year. It is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. It can also be watched on YouTube.