National Party: Justin Barrett removed as president before movement of gold

The far-right National Party has said it removed president Justin Barrett prior to the movement of gold which sparked a garda investigation.

In a statement issued on Monday, the party said Mr Barrett was removed "due to an overwhelming lack of confidence from active party members in Mr Barrett’s continued ability to lead the party".

"Mr Barrett’s hands-off leadership style over the past number of years allowed the party to go to seed. Several of his recent strategic decisions generated opposition in the party and resulted in a lack of confidence in his leadership."

At the same time as Mr Barrett’s dismissal, deputy leader Mr James Reynolds was elected to fill the presidency of the National Party, the statement says.

Days later, Mr Barrett reported that senior members of the party had stolen the party's reserves of gold.

The National Party statement quotes Mr Reynolds as thanking Mr Barrett.

I have no wish to enter an unedifying public dispute with Mr Barrett. Despite recent events, I thank him for his past service and wish him well for the future.

“As the new leader of the National Party, I intend to oversee a process of root-and-branch reforms to put the party on a stable footing during this transitional period. A full statement will be forthcoming at a later time.”

However, in a statement posted to his own Telegram group, Mr Barrett said the gold recovered by gardaí contained an amount not belonging to the party and said that he remains the party leader.

"Whoever wrote this farcical statement has either (1) Never read the National Party Constitution or (2) Does not know it is lodged with the Electoral Commission and is legally enforceable.

"I was and am the President of the National Party in law. Social media password possession is not a requirement of this office nor an indication of authority."