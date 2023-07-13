No plans to cap number of refusals people on social housing lists can make, says Taoiseach 

The Government has no plans to cap the number of refusals that those on social housing lists can make.

Speaking in Wexford on Thursday, Leo Varadkar said that while some refusals of accommodation are done for "not so good reasons", the Government has no plan to limit their use.

Mr Varadkar was strongly criticised for claiming there are "plenty of cases" in his constituency of people who have "refused multiple offers of social housing".

Around 5,000 refusals have been made in the last two years, with those on social housing lists entitled to say a home does not meet their needs.

Speaking at the Bannow and Rathangan Show in Wexford on Thursday, Mr Varadkar said: "The situation is that in the last two years around 5,000 people on the housing list have turned down an offer of social housing and they have the right to do so.

"The reasons are documented — sometimes the reasons are good and sometimes they're not but we do allow people the right to refuse."

The Taoiseach said that the Choice Based Letting Scheme, which allows people register an interest in a specific property, is "one of the best things that has been introduced".

'Hurt and anger'

On Wednesday, the Taoiseach refused to apologise for his comments made about people who turn down social housing, but was happy to rephrase his remarks. In the Dáíl, Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty said the remarks had caused "real hurt and anger" among those who are caught up in the housing crisis.

Mr Varadkar stated: "I have never sought to blame anyone for the housing crisis or for homelessness, not anyone, not the people who experience it nor the people who try to help them, whether this is the Government, the local authorities, NGOs or anyone else."

The Taoiseach added: “If it would help and if it would help to contain the deputy and his outburst, I’m happy to rephrase the term ‘plenty’ to ‘some’.”