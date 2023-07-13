Taoiseach says any RTÉ bailout will have to come with conditions

Any bailout of RTÉ will come with a number of conditions, similar to the bailout given to the FAI, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar told TDs and senators that while no request has been made, if such a bailout were ever to be agreed to, there would need to be significant conditions applied.

It is understood that Mr Varadkar compared any potential bailout to those provided to both the FAI and An Post in recent years.

The parliamentary party also agreed with suggestions from Senator Micheál Carrigy that Transport Minister Eamon Ryan should be brought before it over the funding of road projects.

It is understood that Mr Carrigy raised concerns about funding being withdrawn from rural road projects across the country, particularly funding for upgrades to the N4 road in Longford. Sources said there was widespread agreement with Mr Carrigy among Fine Gael TDs and senators to write to the Green party leader with the aim of a meeting by the end of the month.

However, a Green Party source dismissed concerns that funding was being withdrawn, saying that monies were instead being allocated in line with the programme-for-government commitment of 2:1 spending on public transport compared to road infrastructure.

It is expected that the invitation will be discussed between Coalition leaders at their weekly meeting next Monday.

Fianna Fáil meeting

At the Fianna Fáil party meeting, a number of backbench TDs raised concerns about the party's think-in, which is due to be held in September. It is understood that the TDs pressed Micheál Martin for "fewer guest speakers and more focus on the party itself".

Mr Martin said that the issue is being considered by party chairman Brendan Smith.

Senator Robbie Gallagher and Galway West TD Eamon O'Cuiv also stressed the importance of additional funding required for regional and local roads across the country.

The Tánaiste said that the party had had a "strong" national day of canvassing and is well positioned in the local and European elections. Mr Martin complimented the party members, councillors, and new candidates that took part in the canvass.

He said Fianna Fáil has "an exceptionally strong team going into those elections".