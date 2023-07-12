Ex-RTÉ board member writes to Oireachtas to correct statements made by former chair 

Moya Doherty had told committee that the appointment of Larry Bass was a 'huge conflict of interest'
Larry Bass: Disputed the facts made by former chair Moya Doherty.

Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 16:40
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The television producer and former RTÉ board member Larry Bass has written to the Oireachtas Media Committee to correct statements made by former RTÉ chair Moya Doherty last week.

Ms Doherty had said at the committee that an external expert had advised the board that Mr Bass's appointment to the board "was a huge conflict of interest".

She said: "Larry Bass was not thrown under a bus. Larry Bass was not asked to resign. Larry Bass resigned in order to protect his own company. It was a conflict of interest and I hope we learn from that."

However, Mr Bass wrote a two-page letter to committee chair Niamh Smyth in which he said Ms Doherty was herself an independent producer and "any conflict of interests could have been managed". 

He added that his company, ShinAwiL, does not derive all of its income from the state broadcaster, as was claimed.

Mr Bass resigned from the board in 2021, just one day after his first meeting.

A statement at the time said “it emerged following the first board meeting there was a degree of discomfort by a number of members on the Board with having an independent producer who is also a supplier to RTÉ”.

Mr Bass said: “In the interests of my business and that of RTÉ I decided to resign. I have tendered my resignation to the Minister.”

ShinAwiL has produced shows such as MasterChef Ireland, T he Voice of Ireland,and  Dancing with the Stars.

