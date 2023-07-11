Taoiseach calls for end to 'drip feed' of RTÉ revelations

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he does not want to see a continuation of new information emerging about the RTÉ scandal every week as it is "damaging" to everyone.

Mr Varadkar has urged all those involved in the controversy to provide all the information they have and said the “drip feed” of fresh revelations is “damaging to everyone” and is “doing harm” to RTÉ as an organisation.

“The best thing that can happen now is for all the information to be put out there and put in the public domain this week," said the Taoiseach.

“Let's not have this run for next week and the week after and the one after. Let’s put out all the information there now so that people know what the situation is, know what everyone’s side of the story is.

“Then allow us to move on to the important job of rebuilding our RTÉ. I really want to welcome the very strong start, I think, from the new DG Kevin Bakhurst and the decisions that he made there last couple of days around transparency, around restructuring the executive team. I think that was a very good start.”

Mr Varadkar said the Government’s reviews into matters at RTÉ will not be ready for a number of months.

“But what I don't want to see is new revelations every week. We've had them now for three weeks,” he said.

“I think people who have information, who have a story to tell, who want to put their side of the story out there, I'd encourage them to do it now. Do it this week.

“Because the ongoing drip, drip of information, allegations, counter allegations, I think it's damaging everyone involved in the round. I think that should stop.”

The Taoiseach also said he believes that former director general Dee Forbes should come before Oireachtas Committees when she is well enough to do so.

'In trouble — but recoverable'

He also confirmed that RTÉ has not yet asked the Government to provide a bailout and that it will be dealt with if the issue should arise.

The Taoiseach said that everyone knows “RTÉ is in trouble” both financially and reputationally.

“I think the situation is recoverable.

“I think the new DG has made a very good start in terms of changes he has made by standing down the executive board, by refreshing the leadership team and by bringing in new rules or conflicts of interests. I think all of that is very encouraging.

We need to make sure that the RTÉ that emerges is a better RTÉ and a stronger RTÉ.

“In terms of the financial picture, we have a long-standing request from RTÉ for additional interim funding.

“We haven't had a request for a bailout. If that arises, we will have to deal with it then.

“What I would say is that anytime Government has been called on to bail out an entity, whether it was the banks or a sporting body or a State-run enterprise, it never comes without strict conditionality.

“That would be part of it if it were to arise, but we’re not at that point yet.”