No point 'moving around the deck chairs': Minister says real change of culture needed at RTÉ 

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said 'more conversations' were needed to ensure a full overhaul of how the station operates is brought about
New RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst announced a series of changes in response to what he described as the 'shameful' revelations that have emerged in recent weeks.

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 12:46
Elaine Loughlin,  Political Editor

Standing down the executive board of RTÉ is not enough, as full cultural change is required, the Social Protection Minister has warned.

Heather Humphreys said RTÉ, as a public service broadcaster, had an important role to play in a functioning democracy, but added "more conversations" were needed to ensure a full overhaul of how it operates is brought about.

"I want to say here there needs to be a change of culture and RTÉ. So, there's no point in moving around the deck chairs, there has to be a real change of culture."

In an email sent to all RTÉ staff on Monday, new director general Kevin Bakhurst announced a series of changes in response to what he described as the “shameful” revelations that have emerged in recent weeks.

Mr Bakhurst's plans include the Executive Board being stood down, a register of interests for staff and contractors as well as change in culture.

Heather Humphreys announced an enhanced Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance for more than 131,000 families.Picture: Maxwells
Welcoming the announcement around declarations of interest, Ms Humphreys said it was important there was transparency around "who received what".

"There are journeys to travel here, there's a lot of work to be done. But at the end of the day, I want to see a well-funded public service broadcaster."

Asked about payments for RTÉ contractors, Ms Humphreys said Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly would be given a chance to give their side of the story when they appear before an Oireachtas committee tomorrow.

Back to school

Ms Humphreys was speaking in Co Cavan where she announced an enhanced Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance for more than 131,000 families.

The rates of payment have been increased this year by €100 per child to reflect the ongoing cost-of-living pressures facing struggling families.

This means €260 will be paid in respect of children aged four to 11 and €385 will be paid for children aged 12 years and over in second-level education.

Ms Humphreys said: “As a Government we are deeply conscious of the need to continue to support families with the cost of living.

She added: “The payments will be received in people’s bank accounts from today.

“However, any family that has not yet applied has plenty of time to do so as applications remain open until September 30."

Overall, payments totalling over €72m will be made automatically to more than 131,000 families, in respect of over 231,000 children, from Monday. A notification of the automated payment is sent to customers by post or through their MyWelfare account.

