Incoming RTÉ boss was aware of barter account while serving as deputy DG

Kevin Bakhurst said he apologised for the loss of trust in RTÉ and that it was his job now to rebuild trust
Incoming RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 13:12
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

The incoming director general of RTÉ says he will begin the process of reconstituting the executive board at the embattled broadcaster when he starts on Monday.

Kevin Bakhurst met with Media Minister Catherine Martin on Thursday as the Government sought assurances from RTÉ on how it will deal with the ongoing controversy surrounding secret payments to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Bakhurst said that he believed a substantial amount of trust had been lost in the state broadcaster over the controversy, which has raged for two weeks.

Mr Bakhurst said he apologised for the loss of trust in RTÉ and that it was his job now to rebuild that trust.

He said he knew about the existence of a barter account at RTÉ while he was deputy director general at the station.

"The trust has been severely diminished. It's been a highly damaging few weeks for RTÉ. It's been painful to watch."

However, Mr Bakhurst urged the public to look at the overall output of RTÉ when it comes to deciding on payment of the TV licence. He said that the station's current affairs and news teams have been "excellent" throughout the controversy.

He added that he will be outlining his full plan to individuals from next week. He said that there will be "different timescales" for his plans. He said there was "no doubt" his job has changed since his appointment.

On the controversy surrounding a staff member who had had a gifted car and returned this week, he said that he was not able to discuss the matter.

