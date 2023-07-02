Former FF minister and three senators linked with move to Europe 

Former Minister Barry Cowen and three current Fianna Fáil senators are being linked with moves to Europe ahead of next year’s elections.

It is understood that the Offaly TD is considering a run for the European Parliament, alongside Senators Lisa Chambers, Malcolm Byrne, and Niall Blaney.

The party, which has two seats in the European Parliament, is hoping to make gains in the Midlands-North-West constituency, where it does not have an MEP.

Party sources have said that Mr Cowen and Ms Chambers could be on the ballot for the constituency,

When asked if he was considering running, Mr Cowen dismissed his mention as a “rumour” while Ms Chambers declined to comment.

Additionally, Senators Malcolm Byrne and Niall Blaney have also been mentioned as possible candidates, with Mr Byrne a possibility for the Ireland South constituency.

He previously ran in the constituency in the 2019 European Parliament election, but was eliminated on the 16th count.

When asked if he was considering running, Mr Byrne said: “It is important that we elect informed members of the European Parliament and I believe the public will be very engaged at the next election.”

However, Mr Blaney confirmed that he intends to seek the nomination from Fianna Fáil to contest for a seat in Midlands-North-West.

He told the Irish Examiner: “I’m very much looking to get the nomination.”

He said he has been on a tour of the constituency in recent weeks and has received a positive reception.

The Donegal Senator had previously sought the nomination in 2019 as an unelected member. However, Fianna Fáil instead selected Brendan Smith and Anne Rabbitte.

Senior party sources have indicated that it is unlikely that Mr Cowen, Ms Chambers or Mr Byrne will declare their interest before the Electoral Commission announces the updated boundaries in August.





One source said this was due to likely boundary changes, as well as an additional seat that is due to be allocated to one of the three constituencies.

However, the party will select its candidates to run in the election in October, meaning there is a short window for potential candidates to declare their interest.

One senior source said Fianna Fáil entered the race too late in 2019, with candidates only having a few weeks following their selection to campaign.

The current Fianna Fáil MEPs, Billy Kelleher and Barry Andrews, have both confirmed they will stand again in 2024.

Confirming his intention, Mr Kelleher said Ireland must elect MEPs who “stand up for common sense and progress in the European Parliament".

A survey in the Business Post has also found that a majority of the current MEPs are planning on running again in the 2024 election.

However, Independent MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace were the only existing MEPs who did not respond, raising questions as to whether they will run again next year.