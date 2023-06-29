Dáil suspended after minister falls ill during questioning

The Dáil has been suspended after Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan became unwell while answering questions in the Chamber.
An ambulance was called to Leinster House to attend to the minister who it is understood received medical attention before being brought away.
The OPW minister was responding to a question on healthcare in the Conamara Gaeltacht which was raised by Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív when he became ill and found it difficult to answer before sitting down again.
Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl suspended the Dáil and medical attention was sought.