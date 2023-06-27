Nature Restoration Law in doubt after failing to pass vote

Europe's most comprehensive nature restoration reform for three decades will be decided on by MEPs next month but remains in doubt after failing to pass a preliminary vote.

After the European Parliament's environmental committee 44-44 stalemate vote on the European Commission's nature restoration proposal earlier this month, a rerun produced the exact same result on Tuesday.

The Nature Restoration Law proposed by the European Commission aims to restore at least 20% of the EU’s damaged land and sea areas by 2030, and all ecosystems by 2050.

More than 80% of protected habitats across the EU are in a bad state, according to the European Environment Agency, with a combined area about half the size of Spain in need of restoration.

Despite the 44-44 deadlock in the environment committee, it will go to a full vote of the 705 MEPs in the week beginning July 10, and will likely mean some MEPs will have to break ranks within their European groupings to support it.

The European People's Party (EPP), of which Fine Gael is a member, walked out of negotiations earlier this month, claiming the proposals would impact farming and food production negatively, which supporters of the proposal say is a red herring.

Tension within coalition

It has caused tension within the coalition at home, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's position that it "goes too far" in direct contradiction to the Fianna Fáil TD and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Green Party leader and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, who have accused those in opposition as "scaremongering" around the rewetting of peatlands.

Green Party MEP for Ireland South Grace O'Sullivan was one of two Irish members of the European Parliament's environment committee, alongside Mick Wallace. Both have been staunch campaigners for the nature restoration proposal.

Ms O'Sullivan said the proposal was "one of our last chances to show if the EU is a leader or a loser in halting the precipitous decline of biodiversity in Ireland and beyond".

In a period where we are losing healthy habitats and animal populations at a rate of knots, it is vital that we get a more ambitious outcome in the plenary vote in July.

"We know that biodiversity collapse immediately threatens nature and agriculture, it is unacceptable for political leaders to choose to do nothing," she added.

Mr Wallace said "six months of work has been thrown out with this vote" but insisted there was "still a long way to go".

He claimed the EPP grouping was aligning itself with far-right political positions including on nature restoration.

"I have no doubt EPP will continue their campaign of blatant disinformation. There is very little now that distinguishes EPP and the far right. EPP is clearly co-ordinating with the far right ID group, both groups voted identically on every vote," he said.

Birdwatch Ireland said "all Irish MEPs have the opportunity to stand up for nature and for everyone who is working to protect and restore biodiversity already" by voting for the proposal in July.