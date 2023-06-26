RTÉ review to assess whether governance at broadcaster fit for purpose

The independent review of the broadcaster is expected to be approved by Cabinet on Tuesday morning
RTÉ review to assess whether governance at broadcaster fit for purpose

The independent review of the broadcaster is expected to be approved by Cabinet on Tuesday morning, with it set to examine both the overall governance and internal culture at RTÉ

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 21:30
Tadgh McNally,  Political Reporter

The Government’s independent review into RTÉ is set to assess whether or not the existing corporate governance at the broadcaster is fit for purpose.

The independent review of the broadcaster is expected to be approved by Cabinet on Tuesday morning, with it set to examine both the overall governance and internal culture at RTÉ.

It is understood that the review will also look at financial management at RTÉ, particularly around the use of barter accounts and relationships between the broadcaster and commercial agencies.

The proposal, which is being brought forward by Media Minister Catherine Martin, was discussed by coalition leaders on Monday. It is expected that it will take several days until the terms of reference for the review are established.

It is understood that Ms Martin has since written to both RTÉ’s chair, Síun Ní Raghallaigh and Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch calling for a “full and open” engagement by the board to both the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Media Committee.

Read More

Miriam O'Callaghan latest RTÉ presenter to clarify salary in wake of Tubridy payments 

More in this section

CC LEINSTER HOUSE Independent TDs threaten to pull support over Government failure to deliver on demands 
File photo RT DIRECTOR GENERAL Dee Forbes has said plans to announce widespread cuts at the company were put on hold due to the Information from RTÉ on 'web of deceit' needed very quickly — Chambers
Fianna Fáil ministers to kick off local election blitz Fianna Fáil ministers to kick off local election blitz
Consultative Forum on International Security Policy

Taoiseach calls for Dee Forbes to 'give her side of the story' at Oireachtas meetings

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd