RTÉ review to assess whether governance at broadcaster fit for purpose

The Government’s independent review into RTÉ is set to assess whether or not the existing corporate governance at the broadcaster is fit for purpose.
The independent review of the broadcaster is expected to be approved by Cabinet on Tuesday morning, with it set to examine both the overall governance and internal culture at RTÉ.
It is understood that the review will also look at financial management at RTÉ, particularly around the use of barter accounts and relationships between the broadcaster and commercial agencies.
The proposal, which is being brought forward by Media Minister Catherine Martin, was discussed by coalition leaders on Monday. It is expected that it will take several days until the terms of reference for the review are established.
It is understood that Ms Martin has since written to both RTÉ’s chair, Síun Ní Raghallaigh and Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch calling for a “full and open” engagement by the board to both the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Media Committee.