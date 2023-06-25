RTÉ licence fee and salaries ‘now on the table’ junior minister says

Everything must now be put on the table, including top salaries in RTÉ and the money the broadcaster receives from the licence fee, a Government minister has warned.

Calling for significant structural change in the organisation, Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan said there are elements of RTÉ that have been “underperforming” for some time and “really we have to ask the question are we getting value for money”.

It comes as politicians prepare to grill RTÉ executives over two days this week on the undeclared payments made to Ryan Tubridy over five years. The issue is also expected to be raised at Cabinet on Tuesday morning by Media Minister Catherine Martin, who held an emergency meeting at the weekend and also sanctioned an independent investigation into the governance of RTÉ.

Mr O’Donovan said RTÉ has “monopolised 90% of the license fee up to recently” adding that this is “something that is definitely on the table now”.

“You can forget about any extension of the television licence or any reform of it in the near future anyway, that is now dead in the water. But the organisation has to be kept afloat.”

He added: “This is not a sustainable model into the future and it has to change and RTÉ has to be prepared to change with it and if that means it is a smaller organisation, maybe with with less reach, doing more of the work that it’s doing in a concentrated fashion, then that’s something that will, I believe, form part of any review in terms of the funding model into the future.”

Minister of State Jack Chambers called for all information in relation to the “web of deceit” that existed in RTÉ, following the Ryan Tubridy pay scandal.

The Fianna Fáil junior minister said it is critical that there is now “full disclosure” when senior members of RTÉ appear before two powerful Oireachtas committees later this week.

“What we’ve seen with this arrangement is a web of deceit, at senior levels within RTÉ and a betrayal of trust to the staff working within this organisation and also a betrayal of trust to the wider public,” said Mr Chambers.

“We need to know who was involved in this arrangement and how it came about, and that there’s full disclosure of any other repeated arrangement with anyone else within the organisation,” he said. “It’s important that we get that information very quickly from senior levels within RTÉ.”

The media committee is to hear from senior members of RTÉ on Wednesday, while the public accounts committee (PAC) is to grill officials from the broadcaster on Thursday. PAC vice chairwoman Catherine Murphy questioned whether the revelations around unrecorded payments made to the former Late Late Show host are just the “tip of the iceberg”.

“I’m expecting that there will be and I think the absolute necessity for RTÉ to be completely open about this not to have a drip feed about this is going to be absolutely essential if there is got to be any type of retrieval of reputation,” she told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.

Meanwhile, media committee chairwoman Niamh Smyth warned that it would be “huge mistake” if members of the RTÉ executives provide “non-answers” when they come before politicians this week.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan said members of her committee “feel misled” and she wants an apology from members of RTÉ when they appear before the Committee this week.

“We have a small number of people here who are involved in this, and hopefully that small number of people will be able to come before our Oireachtas committee on Wednesday and give clarity, clear answers, transparency, and accountability on the issues,” she said. “We’re always given the line ‘commercial sensitivity’ — well I’m sorry, commercial sensitivity is not going to do it at our committee meeting. We need clarity, we need answers, we need to know who knew what, who signed off on this, who agreed to this.”