RTÉ licence fee and salaries ‘now on the table’ junior minister says

Everything must now be put on the table, including top salaries in RTÉ and the money the broadcaster receives from the licence fee, a Government minister has warned.
Calling for significant structural change in the organisation, Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan said there are elements of RTÉ that have been “underperforming” for some time and “really we have to ask the question are we getting value for money”.
It comes as politicians prepare to grill RTÉ executives over two days this week on the undeclared payments made to Ryan Tubridy over five years. The issue is also expected to be raised at Cabinet on Tuesday morning by Media Minister Catherine Martin, who held an emergency meeting at the weekend and also sanctioned an independent investigation into the governance of RTÉ.