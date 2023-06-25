Minister of State Jack Chambers has called for all information in relation to the "web of deceit" that existed in RTÉ, following the Ryan Tubridy pay scandal.

The Fianna Fáil junior minister has said it is critical that there is now "full disclosure" when senior members of RTÉ appear before two powerful Oireachtas committees later this week.

"What we've seen with this arrangement is a web of deceit, at senior levels within RTÉ and a betrayal of trust to the staff working within this organisation and also a betrayal of trust to the wider public," said Mr Chambers.

He said: "We need to know who was involved in this arrangement and how it came about, and that there's full disclosure of any other repeated arrangement with anyone else within the organisation. It's important that we get that information very quickly from senior levels within RTÉ.

The Media Committee is to hear from senior members of RTÉ on Wednesday, while the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is to grill officials from the state broadcaster on Thursday.

PAC vice chair Catherine Murphy questioned whether these revelations around unrecorded payments made to the former Late Late Show host are just the "tip of the iceberg".

"I'm expecting that there will be and the I think the absolute necessity for RTÉ to be completely open about this not to have a drip feed about this is going to be absolutely essential if there is got to be any type of retrieval of reputation."

Jack Chambers: "It's important that we get that information very quickly from senior levels within RTÉ." Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy, who was a member of PAC up until recently, said it is "clear" that information was not provided to the committee when now suspended RTÉ director general and others appeared before the Committee.

He said: "I think the crux of all of this is a fundamental problem with publicly funded organizations in respect of transparency and also accountability and what we need to see very soon is transparency."

Mr Carthy told RTÉ's The Week in Politics programme that the breach of trust is "so grave" there will have to be a "very clear outline of people being held responsible for what has happened".

He described the payments are as "a shady deal" in which the public and politicians had not been provided with the full information.

Mr Carthy added that the "most frustrating two words" that politicians often hear at PAC and other committees is "commercial sensitivity".

"There should be no commercial sensitivities because at the end of the day, the taxpayers are on the hook for this."