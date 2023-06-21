Fianna Fáil urged to appoint deputy leader

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting has heard calls to appoint a deputy leader, while Tánaiste Micheál Martin was out of the country.

It is understood Wexford senator Malcolm Byrne initiated the call and said he was putting forward the proposal ahead of election planning.

“The focus is for someone to lead on the strategic development of the party and election planning,” he told the Irish Examiner.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign and Affairs and Defence is doing an excellent job and we need someone to support him in the party’s medium and long-term development.

He said it was about the party’s election strategy and development and the “discussion was all positive”.

“The proposal had strong support and was viewed in a positive way,” he said.

A number of Fianna Fáil members have been unhappy over the number of parliamentary party meetings that Mr Martin has missed due to his ministerial portfolio as foreign affairs minister.

Minister of State Dara Calleary was the last deputy leader of the party but stood down in August 2020 following the Golfgate controversy.

TDs and senators also expressed support for former TD Pat Carey on the successful conclusion of his legal action. They will send him a letter following an apology he received from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The party will also hold a special budget meeting before the Dáil rises with Senator Lisa Chambers calling for food prices to be addressed.