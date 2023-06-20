Taoiseach: Reports of Children's Hospital issues a 'distraction' aimed at shifting focus from contractor

The Taoiseach has dismissed reports of significant issues with the new National Children's Hospital as an "unhelpful distraction" aimed at shifting the focus away from the contractor.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that he had not been told of fresh issues with 11 of the hospital's operating theatres that could set the hospital further over deadline and budget before they appeared in the media.

Turning his focus to contractors BAM, who are building the new hospital, Mr Varadkar stated: "The development board and the employers' representatives have been engaging with the contractor for months, seeking a programme outlining how it will successfully complete the final 20% of the hospital. This has not been forthcoming.

"The Government believes this is an unhelpful distraction, aimed at shifting the focus from the contractor and its responsibilities to others."

Earlier, the board of the National Children’s Hospital dismissed warnings that the new facility is facing further significant cost and time overruns, claiming any alterations are “minor”.

In a statement, the board said there has been no material change to the design of the new hospital and the remedial work to ceilings will not impact on the completion date of the facility.

Mr Varadkar was responding to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who suggested the project has been mismanaged from the start.

She said the board of the hospital had discovered that problems with operating theatres in May of last year.

"Remarkably, it took the board more than a full year to respond to this situation despite further warnings in November of last year."

She said the report of an independent expert appointed by Children’s Health Ireland that the board received in November of last year found "major generic faults".

She said: "These are not snagging lists but rather indicative of major generic faults and non-compliances. The longer that these issues take to get resolved, the more expensive and time consuming it will become."

However, the Taoiseach said he had not seen the report, adding: "I am not sure if what she is informing me of is even accurate. It is disputed by the board. I would like to know from the Deputy who these independent experts are that she has referred to. Has she checked that they are independent experts? What is the source of these allegations that she has put on the record of the Dáil?"