Government to disregard historic convictions for consensual sex between men

The Government has announced it will disregard historic convictions for consensual sex between men.

To mark Pride Week, the Government has also said they will introduce a new law to ban conversion therapy and confirmed €233,000 in funding to develop a new app and online platform to help people along a digital health pathway for PrEP treatment, among a number of measures.

A new garden space will be developed at the Dublin offices of HIV Ireland as part of their treatment of people with HIV which will provide a space for onsite counselling and consultation.

The Government has announced that Healthy Ireland is allocating €30,000 in capital funding to HIV Ireland to landscape and refurbish facilities.

The new measures were announced at a meeting with LGBTQI+ groups chaired by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Government Buildings today.

Mr Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, and Justice Minister Helen McEntee confirmed that Government will legislate to disregard historic convictions for consensual sexual activity between men.

The Government has received the final report of the working group set up to examine the disregard of historic convictions for consensual sexual activity between men.

The report contains 95 recommendations regarding the introduction of a statutory scheme to enable the disregard of relevant criminal records, including recommendations on eligibility standards, the application process and the offences to be included in the scheme.

Ms McEntee will publish the report of the working group in the coming days to mark Pride Week, and will consider the recommendations of the group in legislating for a statutory scheme to disregard relevant convictions.

Mr Varadkar said: “Ireland has become a proud, progressive, and modern State. We have made great strides to promote equality and respond to the changing needs of a diverse population.

“However, we are not naive to think that LGBTQI+ people don’t continue to face significant barriers to full participation in public life.

“The Irish Government is committed to the promotion and protection of LGBTQI+ rights and we will work to better the lives of all in the Community. I am particularly pleased that we are now moving to disregard historic convictions for consensual sexual activity between men. This was a commitment I made previously and I’m really pleased this is taking a step further during Pride Week.”

National Sexual Health Strategy

Ministers have also said the National Sexual Health Strategy will be refreshed to take account of significant changes since the last policy was launched in 2015.

Since then, Ireland has brought in marriage equality, provided access to terminations, launched a free prescription service for young women and the National Condom Distribution Service, brought in several PrEP measures, and launched a national free home STI testing service. The new strategy will take account of these changes.

The new Hate Crime Bill will “help to provide a safe, fair and inclusive country for all, reflecting modern Ireland,” a statement said.

The Government also announced increased resources the HIV PrEP programme. There are currently 13 clinics around the country and 17 private providers.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Last year some 4,314 people were approved for PrEP and further resources will now be sought for the programme in order to keep pace with demand.

PrEP is an oral medication taken by HIV-negative people to reduce the chance of getting HIV from having sex without a condom and from sharing needles or equipment to inject or use drugs.

Mr Martin said: “The measures announced today, including a new law to criminalise conversion therapy, and increased resources as well as a new National Sexual Health Strategy will play an important part in our vision for a safe, supportive and more inclusive Ireland.”

On the Government’s decision to disregard historic convictions for consensual sex between men, Ms McEntee said there are many people who still feel the hurt and stigma created by the laws that criminalised consensual sexual activity between men.

“While we cannot undo the hurt inflicted on people who were discriminated against for simply being themselves, I do hope that today’s report brings us closer to something that can address the harm done to generations of gay and bisexual men,” she added.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman updated Cabinet today on the development of laws to ban conversion therapy for LGBTI+ people.

He said they are “cruel processes, rooted in shame and stigma”.

“The clinical opinion, the evidence and the lived experience of those who have faced conversion practices are clear — such practices are ineffective, unscientific, and most importantly, profoundly harmful. The Government is committed to banning this outdated practice, and I look forward to bringing legislation through the Oireachtas shortly.”