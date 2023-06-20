Ministers to receive update on laws to ban conversion therapy

The Government will receive an update on Tuesday morning on the development of laws to ban conversion therapy for LGBTI+ people.

Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman will tell Cabinet the general scheme of a bill will be brought in the coming weeks.

Conversion therapy typically refers to forms of treatment to change a person’s sexual orientation or to suppress their gender identity.

The proposals include new criminal law offences around conversion therapy, as well as a ban on the advertising of conversion therapy.

It is understood the legislation will cover conversion therapies aimed at both sexual orientation and gender identity.

The proposed bill will also contain safeguards for both medical and social care professionals who support people questioning either their sexual orientation or their gender identity.

The Government previously commissioned a study from Trinity College Dublin which labelled the practice as “traumatising”, “destructive”, “horrendous”, and “damaging”.

The report also found that conversion therapy has occurred in some instances in Ireland, with details of how the practices operate.

One person surveyed in the report said: “It was the worst time of my life, I kept thinking that there was something wrong with me, and every time I had thoughts that were not according to the religion’s point of view I would pray that it would go away and I would be 'normal'."

Veterinary medicine school

Meanwhile, it is expected that Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will update Cabinet on proposals for a new veterinary medicine school.

The University of Limerick has been tipped to host the course due to the high demand from students, with UCD being the only third-level institution to offer veterinary training.

The Government is also set to approve a €50m investment in multiple North-South projects through the Shared Island initiative, with the vast majority of the funding going towards the expansion of Ulster University’s campus in Derry.

It is understood that a total of €45m will be allocated to build a new teaching and student services centre on the Derry campus, which would include lecture spaces and computer labs.

The Government had committed to investing in the campus under the New Decade, New Approach agreement in 2020.

Funding will go towards a new respite and therapeutic centre for children diagnosed with cancer from across the island of Ireland.

Funding will also be provided to complete the tender process on the Narrow Water Bridge between Co Louth and Co Down.