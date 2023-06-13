Pay increase for apprentices among measures Simon Harris will bring to Cabinet 

Apprentices are to receive increased pay while in training, under plans to go to Cabinet on Tuesday.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris will bring amendments to the Construction Licencing Bill to Cabinet and will also signal his Department is examining the issue of apprenticeship pay and how to better financially support apprentices.

It is part of a move to beef up the construction sector workforce where there are skills shortages right across the different trades.

Mr Harris will confirm that his department, alongside the Department of Enterprise, has commissioned research to establish mechanisms to pay apprentices more, including through possible legislative change.

It is understood the research will focus on whether to use existing minimum wage legislation or changes to existing rates, which are as low as €6.84 per hour.

Mr Harris has already started negotiations with employers and other representative bodies in search of significant increases and to remove obstacles that employers are facing when recruiting apprentices and their views on a minimum wage.

Mr Harris’s department is also examining how better to support businesses in terms of recruitment and retention of apprenticeships.

He will confirm that Ireland is on course to recruit the highest number of apprentices in years, with 3,000 new registrations already in the first five months of this year.

Mr Harris has predicted that Ireland will hit a target of 10,000 apprenticeships a year next year.

While sources said there was some hope the number would be hit this year, it is thought to be more likely to end up at 9,000 in 2023 and over 10,000 in 2024.

Sources said this is largely down to apprenticeships being seen as more stable since the economic crash.

“We set ourselves a target of having 10,000 new apprentices registered every year in the country by 2025.

“I think we’re very much on track to hit that. I’m actually hopeful that we can do it a year early. I think this year we’re likely to break 9,000 new registered apprentices.

“But we want to continue to work with industry. We want to make it as easy as possible to become an apprentice.”

More than 50,800 skilled workers will need to be recruited if the Government is to meet its targets for building new homes and retrofitting hundreds of thousands of existing homes, a report from the State training agency Solas found in late 2022.