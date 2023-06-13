Assisted dying laws must protect people vulnerable to coercive control, Dáil committee to hear

Politicians examining new laws around assisted dying are to be told they are under a legal positive obligation to protect those vulnerable to coercive control.

A special Oireachtas committee set up to look at the area of assisted dying will hold its first public meeting on Tuesday, during which it will hear from the Department of Justice and the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC).

The IHREC's chief commissioner Sinéad Gibney will warn the committee that in considering any change to the law, the protection of certain at-risk groups, in particular older people, disabled people, people with life-limiting illnesses, people who may be in relationships where coercive control is exerted must be prioritised.

She will advise that safeguards around assisted dying should include the need for free and informed consent and protections from duress, the right to health and palliative care as well as the right to participate in decision-making.

She will tell politicians that as legislators they are under a legal positive obligation to ensure adequate safeguards are in place to protect the right to life, especially where the vulnerable groups are at a heightened risk

"While we can set out the significant human rights and equality issues that can assist and contribute to your work, ultimately it is for you and the Oireachtas — as national legislators — to decide what the future law should be on this sensitive and complex subject," she will tell the committee.

Meanwhile, Department of Justice assistant secretary Rachel Woods will say any move to legislate for assisted dying would require changes to the Criminal Law (Suicide) Act 1993.

"The nature of those changes would depend on the detail of the framework being considered. There would remain a need for the law to provide adequate protection against any inducement, incitement, pressure or force being used in respect of an assisted suicide, which would need to be enforceable by An Garda Síochána."

Members have been asked to study proposals to allow those suffering from a terminal illness to be assisted in dying after it was recommended in 2021 that a Oireachtas special committee be established to undertake an examination of the topic.