Last year, the Government agreed a pathway to a 51% cut in economy-wide emissions by 2030
McConalogue: Voluntary dairy reduction scheme being explored

Internal memo from the Department of Agriculture suggested that up to 65,000 dairy cows a year could be culled. File picture: Andy Gibson

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 12:51
David Kent

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said the option of a voluntary dairy reduction scheme was being explored by the department.

He added farmers were more than willing to play their part in reducing Ireland's emissions.

Last year, the Government agreed a pathway to a 51% cut in economy-wide emissions by 2030. 

The emissions ceiling for agriculture has been set at a level requiring a 25% reduction by that point.

In recent days, media reports found an internal memo from the Department of Agriculture suggested that up to 65,000 dairy cows a year could be culled in order to assist with that.

Speaking to RTE's Morning Ireland, Mr McConalogue did not deny it was an option, but noted it would not be forced on farmers.

The department had set up a Food Vision Dairy Group as well a vision group for beef and sheep.

He said: "One of the recommendations coming out of the dairy vision group was that we should explore the option of a voluntary dairy reduction scheme.

"So that's something that my team is currently scoping out, and it's something that's under consideration."

"What we are absolutely committed to is adopting options which we'll deliver and I think and it doesn't often come out in terms of the public discussion in this but this is something that farmers are very much up for."

Mr McConalogue pointed to the uptake from farmers for various Common Agricultural Policy schemes as proof, noting it had been "very strong"

However, he noted an "exit scheme" would need to be introduced for farmers wishing to leave the area — and to allow for new farmers to replace them.

The minister said farmers had a "great appetite to contribute" in terms of reducing their climate emissions and that Government were continuing to work with them.

