Cabinet signs off on military equipment deal

Ireland is to sign up to an EU procurement deal to buy military equipment at significantly lower costs.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has received Government approval for Ireland to participate in four European Defence Agency projects.

Three of the projects relate to the collaborative procurement of vital equipment to protect members of the Defence Forces, both at home and on overseas missions. This should significantly bring down the cost of purchasing military equipment.

Involvement in these projects provide an opportunity to secure defensive equipment and ammunition, with the war in Ukraine increasing demand and having an impact on supply for smaller nations like Ireland.

Although the ammunition project will be used to fast track the procurement of ammunition to supply Ukraine, Ireland has constructively abstained from the supply of lethal equipment, and won’t be participating in this aspect of the project.

However, there will likely be opportunities to supply non-lethal equipment to Ukraine.

Additionally, the Cabinet has agreed to offer the next Irish Coast Guard (IRCG) search & rescue aviation (SAR) contract to Bristow Ireland Limited.

The contract will provide for the day and night-time operation of four helicopter bases in Sligo, Shannon, Waterford, and Dublin.

The new Coast Guard aviation service will, for the first time, also include a fixed wing aircraft element.

The €670m contract will run for 10 years in the case of the helicopter service and five years in the case of fixed wing element of the service, with options to extend both services out to 13 years.

The contract makes provision for the Air Corps to provide the fixed wing element of the service after five years.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly got approval to draft legislation to substitute biosimilar medicines, that should save the State tens of millions each year.

Biologics are medicines that are made up from living organisms.

Biosimilars, which are a similar concept to generic drugs, are less costly imitations of brand-name drugs, which can be manufactured once the patent expires on a biologic treatment.

Separately, the Government has signed off on a new pay agreement which will see community employment workers across various schemes receive a 5% increase this year.

The pay deal will benefit over 1,600 employees of organisations that manage Community Employment, Tús, Rural Social Scheme, and Job Initiative.

Workers will see a pay increase of 3% backdated to the beginning of April and a further 2% from the start of November.