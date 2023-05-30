Paddy Cosgrave submits complaint about junior minister Niall Collins to gardaí

Businessman Paddy Cosgrave has submitted a complaint about junior minister Niall Collins to gardaí.

Mr Cosgrave on Tuesday tweeted that he had "submitted a 28 page criminal complaint to the Garda Commissioner concerning Niall Collins’s involvement in the sale of public land to his wife".

Mr Collins addressed the Dáil last month about the disposal of the site which was later purchased by Mr Collins' wife Eimear O'Connor. He has maintained that he did not break any laws or guidelines while on the council.

Gardaí last month said that they are "carrying out an assessment, to examine whether there was any criminality involved in respect of certain matters related to alleged breaches of the Local Government Act 2001 in the Southern Garda Region". However, at the time gardaí stressed that this was not a criminal investigation.

Mr Cosgrave funds The Ditch news website which originally reported the fact that Ms O'Connor had purchased the land after the Bruff Local Area Committee, on which Mr Collins sat, had voted to put on the open market.

Niall Collins. Picture: Damien Storan.

Last month, Tánaiste Micheál Martin called the story a "political campaign". Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin defended his party colleague.

“I don’t think this House should be a slave or should be facilitating political campaigns organised by a platform,” he said.

“I don’t see The Ditch as an independent media platform at all. Paddy Cosgrave does, Paddy Cosgrave is a backer, Chay Bowes is a founding member of The Ditch.”

He said the Russian ambassador to Ireland is "full of praise" for Mr Bowes. He said that the news website, whose reporting has led to the resignations of junior ministers Robert Troy and Damien English is “a political organisation, attacking Government and wanting to undermine confidence in Government”.