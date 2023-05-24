Confirmed: Leaving Cert students will receive exam results on August 25

Leaving Cert students will receive their exam results on August 25, Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed.

The news comes after Ms Foley previously indicated results could be issued to students as late as September, as happened in 2022. This led to warnings from students and colleges that another year of delays will put them under intense pressure.

However, Ms Foley has said the State Examinations Commission (SEC) intends to issue the Leaving Certificate results on Friday, August 25, 2023.

“This is a significant and very welcome step towards pre-pandemic norms in relation to the timing for issue of results,” she said.

“Within this timeframe, the SEC will again provide a deferred examinations sitting for candidates unable to sit the main exams due to bereavement or major illness or injury, and also implement a post-marking adjustment following completion of marking, in the context of avoiding any cliff edge in grades as compared to the pandemic years.

“I want to acknowledge the SEC’s huge effort and commitment to deliver this timeline, including its intensive campaign to recruit teachers as examiners.

“I want to take this opportunity also to thank all those teachers who are engaging in this important work.”

Assessment adjustments

Ms Foley also confirmed that, as for 2023, adjustments will be made to the assessment arrangements for students due to sit State examinations in 2024.

These will be the same as the assessment adjustments that have applied for students sitting the 2023 examinations.

She said the impact of the pandemic is not yet in the past and it will have disrupted teaching and learning for the cohort of students sitting State examinations in 2023 and the majority of those sitting the Leaving Cert next year.

“In confirming adjustments to assessment for the 2024 State examinations, I am pleased to be able to give this clarity and certainty to students and I am confident that the adjustments announced today acknowledge the disruption faced by these students as a result of the covid-19 pandemic in a proportional manner, ensure fairness and equity for students, and are educationally appropriate.”

It is understood the level of adjustment will be the same as that applied to State examinations in 2022 and 2023, but updated as relevant.

Detail on the adjusted assessment arrangements for every subject/module descriptor in the Leaving Certificate Established, Leaving Certificate Applied, Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme and Junior Cycle programmes will be issued to schools in due course, and schools will be asked to ensure that all students are made aware of these changes.