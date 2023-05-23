Jim Gavin to replace businessman at centre of Donohoe controversy on Dublin regeneration board

Former Dublin football boss Jim Gavin has been chosen to replace the businessman at the centre of a controversy around Paschal Donohoe as chair of a Dublin regeneration board.

The Government on Tuesday agreed to the appointment of Mr Gavin as the new Independent Chairperson of the Programme Implementation Board for the North East Inner City Initiative (NEIC), taking over from Michael Stone.

The controversy related to undeclared expenses from Mr Donohoe related to both the 2016 and 2020 election campaigns. Earlier this year, Mr Donohoe apologised to the Dáil for the failure to declare expenses related to postering work that was financed by Mr Stone.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach confirmed that Mr Varadkar brought the single name to Cabinet, however, he could not say how Mr Gavin was chosen.

"I don't have any information around the process itself," the spokesperson said when asked if a shortlist had been drawn up before Mr Gavin was finally selected.

However, he added that "Jim Gavin is a very well respected, high profile" and is "an excellent candidate" for the role.

Officials in Mr Varadkar's department were asked to "explore possibilities and identify potential candidates" for the position, which Mr Gavin has taken up on a pro-bono basis.

Mr Stone stepped down as the unpaid chair of the North East Inner City Programme Implementation Board in January amid controversy around donations of manpower and a van made to assist the Public Expenditure Minister with postering in the 2020 election.

Mr Gavin, who will undertake the role with immediate effect, will lead the NEIC Programme Implementation Board in its work to deliver on the vision and actions as set out in the Mulvey Report (2017) and the NEIC Strategic Plan 2020 – 2023.

Mr Gavin is well known for his successful role as the manager of the Dublin men’s senior football team overseeing a record five All-Ireland titles in a row.

In 2022, he served as the Chair of the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly which considered the type of directly elected mayor. He has worked with the Irish Aviation Authority since 2011 and is currently the Chief Operations Officer.