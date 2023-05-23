Simon Harris seeks longer sentences for assaults on gardaí

Justice Minister Simon Harris is to seek Cabinet approval on Tuesday for increased sentences for assaults causing harm to Gardaí and emergency service workers.

Mr Harris is seeking to draft legislation which would include the ramming of a Garda vehicle and other emergency service vehicles and increase the maximum sentence for assaulting or obstructing a police officer from seven to 12 years.

The amendments will come at committee stage to the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill.

Mr Harris is expected to say that the increase in maximum sentence will apply where the assault causing harm in question is against an on-duty Garda or emergency service worker, such as hospital staff, prison officers, members of the fire brigade, ambulance personnel, or members of the Defence Forces.

Mr Harris will also look to extend the provisions of the Offences Against the State and Criminal Justice Acts for another 12 months. The provisions provide for the existence of the Special Criminal Court, and will be voted on in the Dáil.

Mr Harris will also seek Cabinet approval to extend provisions which allow for the sale and consumption of alcohol in outdoor seating areas. The provisions were introduced during the pandemic in a bid to bring clarity to the laws around outdoor seating.

The legislation was initially in place until 30 November 2021, but can be extended every six months. It has been extended on a number of occasions, and Mr Harris will seek Cabinet approval to do so again.

He will ask that the legislation be extended until November 30 while work continues on longer-term solutions under the Sale of Alcohol Bill.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney will bring a memo to Cabinet extending the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS), to include businesses that use kerosene as a main source of energy.

It follows a Government decision in February to find a way to support more businesses with rising energy costs. It is proposed to provide a once off flat rate payment to businesses that use kerosene, and the amount will be calculated based on the amount used last year.

This gap in cover was discovered after the Department of Enterprise engaged with businesses and their representative associations in January.

Mr Coveney will also bring a number of amendments to the Employments Permits Bill that deal in particular with seasonal permits. The Minister will tell his colleagues that seasonal workers are an essential part of the economy, that cater for short term employment in different sectors based on need.

The aim of the amendments is to strengthen worker protection, and the measures will include the rollout of a register of employers that have been approved to take on seasonal workers.

The changes will mean that a person coming here to work will be allowed to transfer their permit and labour to another approved employer without reapplying for another permit. There will also be a low cost renewal process with multi-year visa options.