Counting begins for the Northern Ireland local elections

Counting will get under way for the Northern Ireland local elections after polls closed at 10pm on Thursday evening.

Counting across 11 sites for each of the 11 councils will begin on Friday morning and is expected to continue into Saturday.

The elections use the single transferable vote system where voters rank candidates in order of preference.

Some 462 council seats are being contested at this year’s election.

Northern Ireland councils are responsible for setting rates, planning, waste collection as well as leisure services and parks.

While it is a local election, during the current deadlock at Stormont many parties will take performance at the polls as indicative of support for their wider platforms.

Sinn Féin leader Michelle O’Neill said the election was an opportunity for voters to re-affirm last year’s assembly election, while DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson asked unionist voters to unite behind the party to “get back to winning ways”.

The Stormont assembly has not been operational for over a year due to the DUP’s boycott of the powersharing institutions in protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

At last year’s assembly election, Sinn Fein overtook the DUP to become the largest party at Stormont for the first time.

The republican party will be hoping to replicate that result following the count on Friday and Saturday.

Sinn Féin currently has 105 councillors and put forward 162 candidates in this election.

The DUP is currently the largest party in local government with 122 councillors, and ran 152 candidates.

Mr Donaldson has pledged that his party will stand firm over any return to Stormont until political and trading concerns around the Windsor Framework are addressed.

The Alliance party, who became the third biggest party at the last Assembly election, will hope to build on the 53 councillors they secured at the last local election in 2019.

The cross-community party fielded 110 candidates in 78 out of the 80 district electoral areas.

The Ulster Unionist Party ran 101 candidates, and will be hoping to secure numbers after losses in previous Assembly and local government elections.

The UUP currently has 75 councillors.

A party also hoping to maintain numbers is the SDLP, who have seen losses in previous elections. The party currently has 59 councillors and ran 86 candidates in this election.

Council elections present an opportunity for smaller parties who have little or no representation in the Assembly to secure a voice in local government.

The TUV ran 46 candidates, the Green Party 37, Aontú 19 and People Before Profit fielded 16.

Belfast City Council is the largest local government area in Northern Ireland with 60 councillors to be elected.

