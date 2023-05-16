Varadkar to have talks with EU over damage register for Ukraine

The issues of a damage register for Ukraine and potential war crimes charges arising out of the invasion will be on the agenda when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar flies to Iceland on Tuesday.

Mr Varadkar will take part in the first summit of Council of Europe heads of government since 2005 in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Icelandic prime minister Katrín Jakobsdottir, in her role as the president of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, will host the summit of 46 member states, which is being billed as "an opportunity to address current and future challenges".

The summit will focus on issues around the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with members seeking "tangible outcomes". This will include a register of damages, which has been touted by the UN as a method to "serve as a record of evidence and claims information" for when the war is over.

The council will also discuss "accountability for those committing crimes in the Ukraine war", as well as a discussion on "countering democratic backsliding".

There will also be discussions on human rights, the environment, artificial intelligence, and the digital development.

A statement from the council said: "The summit will be an historic opportunity for European leaders to reaffirm their common commitment to the Council of Europe’s core values and to refocus its mission in the light of new threats to human rights and democracy, and to further support Ukraine through concrete measures to help achieve justice for the victims of the Russian aggression.

"The summit is also expected to boost initiatives to address emerging challenges to democracy and human rights, including the environment and artificial intelligence."

At the end of the meeting, Iceland will hand over the presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers to Latvia.