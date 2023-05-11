Ó Broin says report shows 'impending growth' in older people becoming homeless

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó’Broin has said there is an “impending” growth in older people falling into homelessness.

Mr Ó Broin was speaking following a report which shows more than 40% of older renters expect to be renting for the rest of their lives.

The report, compiled by Threshold and Alone, the older person's charity, identified high stress levels among this cohort due to the precarious nature of their housing situation, and additional concerns, such as health and the cost of living. The report focused on renters aged 55 and over.

The Sinn Féin housing spokesperson said an appropriate allocation of social and affordable housing for older and ageing people is required and that the 175 older people currently in emergency accommodation could be provided with houses within a year if the political will was there.

Mr Ó Broin said there has been a “dramatic increase” in the number of people over 65 in emergency accommodation.

“Since Darragh O’Brien became minister, there has been a 43% increase and there are many more people in their 50s, 60s and incredibly in their 70s with eviction notices that currently have no idea where they want to go,” he said.

He said the report gives “further weight to the growing crisis” adding that there is an "impending and potential growth" in older people falling into homelessness.

“It is not acceptable that any older person is in emergency accommodation, there has to be a minimum threshold of decency below which we as a sighted society, refuse to go,” he said. Mr Ó Broin said it is not a question of resources or professional capacity but a question of political will.

“This government, in my view, has made all the wrong choices and because of that, more and more older people are living in the autumn of their lives in insecure, expensive private rental, at risk of homelessness or worst-case scenario, emergency accommodation,” he said.

Modular homes

Mr Ó Broin said with the use of new building technologies in 3D modular units, homes could be provided to those over 65 who are currently in emergency accommodation within a year. He said given the size and scale of older people homelessness, the issue is “eminently solvable”.

“If the Department of Housing were today to enter into a contractual arrangement with the providers of high quality, permanent modular homes, they could scale up very, very quickly from a couple of thousand a year to multiples of that year on year.

“Given the fact that there's only 175 people over the age of 65 in emergency accommodation, and given that it takes 10 to 15 weeks to produce a high-quality, 80 or 90 square meter modular home. That problem could be solved in a year,” he said.

Mr Ó Broin said he has a “very, very long list” of constituents who are “desperate” to right size, however, suitable accommodation is not available within their existing communities.

“I think one of the problems with this Government’s housing plan is their focus has just been on supply, supply, supply as opposed to the right kind of supply in the right place to meet the needs of diverse groups of people,” he said.