Leo Varadkar: Most popular GAA matches need to be televised

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the GAA and RTÉ need to ensure the most popular matches are the ones televised.

His comments come following pressure on the GAA to stop using streaming service GAAGO for top games. Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the big games should be free-to-air and broadcast on TV after frustration that two major hurling matches were behind the subscription service.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that all GAA matches can’t be televised but RTÉ and the GAA must decide which matches are important enough to broadcast in television.

“The solution to me seems to lie in making sure that the most popular, most important, matches are the ones that are on RTÉ and TG4,” he said. “I think we all understand that all matches can't be televised.

“So there is a potential win-win here, I think, if we can identify the big matches to be televised on RTÉ and TG4. That’s with other matches then being available through the app, that wouldn't otherwise be available.”

Mr Varadkar said the GAA and broadcasters should talk about which matches should be free-to-air and which should be behind the GAAGO paywall.

He said he supported the position taken by Mr Martin in calling for the matter to be reviewed.

“I also heard the former president of the GAA, Liam O'Neill speaking on the radio this morning.

“He made a very valid point. There could be as many as 10 to 15 major matches on every weekend. It's not possible for RTÉ and TG4 to televise all of those,” Mr Varadkar said.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said in the Dáil that RTÉ and the GAA “have come together to essentially privatise the viewing of our national sport”.

“I would like a debate in this House on what events should be free-to-air. People pay their television licence, and the public service broadcaster should be providing the service to people for the licence that they pay,” she added.