Leo Varadkar's comments on changes to Ireland’s abortion legislation 'deeply troubling' 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s comments in which he said he would be “reluctant” and “uncomfortable” to make changes to Ireland’s abortion legislation are “deeply troubling”, a pro-choice organisation has said.

Sinead Kennedy of Action for Choice was speaking at a press conference hosted by the National Women’s Council (NWC) on Thursday, in which a number of groups responded to the long-awaited review of the abortion legislation which has been published by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Barrister Marie O’Shea made a number of recommendations including making the mandatory three-day wait period for access to medication for termination become optional.

Cabinet ministers are at odds over this recommendation, with some within Fine Gael feeling they would be “reneging” on a safeguard commitment made while campaigning in 2018.

Ms Kennedy hit out at Mr Varadkar’s remarks, saying the report compiled by Ms O’Shea was an independent report that centres on best medical practice, which highlights barriers women are facing to access abortion services, including the three-day wait period.

“So in that context, I think when we think about some of the comments that have been made by politicians, I suppose most concerningly those of the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who talked about being both reluctant and uncomfortable to return to look at Ireland's abortion law, I think that is deeply troubling,” she said.

“Not least because this report was actually commissioned by his own Government, and it was him as Taoiseach who actually signed into legislation this law that requires the independent review.

“So essentially what he's arguing is that he's reluctant and uncomfortable about his own Government's policy, which I think is a little worrying, particularly when he uses language like the kind of questions around the safeguards and we've heard about many of the problems that things like the three-day period have created for women and pregnant people who are trying to access services.”

She said part of the problem with Ireland's abortion laws was there was “too much politics in it” and not enough looking at actual best practice.

So for example, as we know, the three-day waiting period holds no medical purpose, it is there simply as a reassurance for certain senior politicians.”

NWC director Orla O’Connor said the wait period was “patronising and demeaning” to women and contrary to guidelines by the World Health Organization.

Dr Mary Favier of Doctors for Choice, and who was interviewed as part of Ms O’Shea’s review, said the three-day wait period “had to go” as it is causing “significant harm” to women.

Dr Favier said the one message she wanted to get across as a member of the clinical advisory forum was that it had been “deeply frustrating” to see the slow progress and attitude towards all maternity hospitals providing abortion services. Just 11 of 19 maternity units are providing the service.

Religious grounds

She said she was aware of one hospital where there are only four obstetricians and none of them are providing termination of pregnancy on religious grounds.

She said it was not good enough that the service was not being provided to women just because of conscientious objectors and said there needed to be a mandate from the Health Minister to make change happen and then “we will have true equity of access”.

Dr Favier also said it was “extraordinary” that no medical school had put the abortion provision into their undergraduate curriculum. She said younger medical pupils are “incredibly open” to the provision of providing the service.

Patricia Acom of AkiDwA, a national network of migrant women living in Ireland said asylum-seekers face barriers to access abortion services for economic reasons and said they face huge transport challenges.

She told how a migrant living in Donegal missed her second GP visit to access abortion medication because of the irregularities of the bus service.

Ms O’Connor said recommendations in the review by Ms O’Shea had not gone far enough regarding changes to the 12-week gestation limit for women to access abortion services. Dr Favier echoed this and said the Oireachtas health committee, to which the review is now referred, needed to examine this further.

She said there should be a gestation limit to access abortion and there was no medical evidence for it being kept to 12 weeks.

She said the WHO guidance was “very clear” that there should be no gestation limit to access abortion care and it should “be treated as any other form of healthcare”.