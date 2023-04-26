Heather Humphreys leaves the door open for a shot at the presidency

Heather Humphreys has refused to rule herself out as a candidate for the next presidential elections.

The Social Protection and Rural Affairs Minister has said her focus for now is on her work in Government, but has left the door open in relation to running for the Áras. Speculation has also been mounting that European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness could also put her name forward as the Fine Gael candidate in the next presidential elections.

However, party sources believe that Ms Humphreys, who is seen to be very popular, would have the backing of Fine Gael TDs and senators if she chooses to run. Asked directly if she intends to run, Ms Humphreys said: "I'm very focused on what I'm doing at the minute."

She added: "This government has until 2025 before there is an election so I have a lot to do in the meantime, I'm keeping my focus there." Citing her work in the Department of Social Protection, Ms Humphreys said she will be rolling out "some major changes" including auto-enrolment and pay-related benefits.

In her role as Minister for Rural and Community Development, she said the expansion of remote working hubs is something she has been working on. "I'm very busy going around the country, talking to people, hearing their views and hearing what I can do to make things better," she said.

Ms Humphreys insisted that the Government "absolutely" understands rural dwellers and the challenges people living outside of urban areas are facing. She was reacting to a number of Independents who are hoping to set up a rural-based political party to counter what has been described as the green agenda.

But Ms Humphreys said the Government is working hard to address housing and a lack of GP services in rural areas as well as increasing public transport links across the country.

"Rural Ireland is in my DNA. I fully understand the challenges that people in rural Ireland face," she said, adding that there has been "unprecedented investment" in rural Ireland.

"From my department alone, we have €1bn from the rural regeneration development fund and we are spending that in rural communities. I'm out on the ground, I've been to every single county in the country. I'm looking at what's happening on the ground and what we're doing in Government is we're using taxpayers money to empower communities to enable them to get the facilities that they want."

She added: "Sometimes people need to go out and they need to look to see what is available and the local link itself, which is rural transport, it has been very, very successful. I can speak about my own constituency of Monaghan, there have been many, many new routes that have been developed in consultation with communities."

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue also dismissed the establishment of a new rural political party as he said there is "massive incoherence" among Independent TDs.

“I think we will see plenty more talk on this path but I don’t expect we will see actually a coherent grouping,” he told Newstalk's Pat Kenny show.